Lionel Messi Replacement Already Decided? Ronald Koeman Eyeing Premier League Star

Most reports covering Lionel Messi transfer news suggest that it is unlikely that the forward will be at Barcelona next season. Barcelona transfer news had earlier indicated that president Josep Maria Bartomeu was ready to resign if it ensured Lionel Messi’s stay at Barcelona. However, it has been suggested that even the resignation of the Barcelona President may not be enough to convince the 33-year-old to stay.

Reports covering Barcelona transfer news had also disclosed how Lionel Messi decided to leave the club after his talks with new manager Ronald Koeman after the Dutchman mentioned that the Barcelona captain's privileges at the club are over. While currently, it looks like Manchester City is the most probable destination if a Lionel Messi transfer indeed does take place, media reports have revealed that Ronald Koeman may have already decided on a replacement for the outgoing Argentine.

Barcelona transfer news: Ronald Koeman eyes Sadio Mane to replace Lionel Messi

The Daily Mail, while covering the Lionel Messi transfer, has disclosed that Ronald Koeman is looking to bring in Liverpool star Sadio Mane as a replacement for the outgoing attacker. Sadio Mane and Ronald Koeman have worked together in the past when both were at Southampton in the Premier League. However, any deal involving Sadio Mane wouldn’t be easy, with the Senegalese having a huge £107million price tag slapped over him.

Sadio Mane would be interested in moving to Barcelona to link back up with Ronald Koeman.



He would cost €120m. He agreed a deal with Real Madrid a while back but #LFC prevented him from leaving according to @Sport_EN. https://t.co/NDyCus2Tip — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) August 27, 2020

Since making a £34 million from Southampton in 2016, Sadio Mane has been one of the most consistent performers for Liverpool. The 28-year-old scored 22 goals in 47 games for the last season, with the winger’s performances seeing him win the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award as well. According to TMW via Sport, Sadio Mane is interested in a move to Spain himself, which has caused him to stall on a new deal with Liverpool. Sadio Mane’s current deal with the club sees him contracted till 2023. However, Mane’s refusal to sign a new deal with the clubs suggests that the player may be interested in a move to Barcelona.

This is not the first time Sadio Mane has been linked with a move to Spain. Earlier, the winger was rumoured to be close to joining Real Madrid, but the move fell through after a transfer fee couldn’t be agreed between the two clubs. Daily Mail revealed that the forward currently is unwilling to sign a deal that will see him earn £220,000-a-week, which will see him earn a similar amount to Virgil Van Dijk.

Image Courtesy: Barcelona Instagram, Lionel Messi Instagram