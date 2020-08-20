Premier League Fixtures 2020-21: All The Matches Involving 'Big 6' Taking On Each Other

Barely after a month of the conclusion of the Premier League fixtures for the 2019-20 season, the Premier League calendar for the next season has already been announced. With the Premier League new season kicking off on September 12, champions Liverpool will come up against newly-promoted team Leeds United in the opening weekend of the Premier League season, with more details to follow on the matches of the league's 'Top 6' teams.

Premier League news: Arsenal vs Liverpool in Premier League fixtures

All eyes will be on the 'Big 6' teams of the Premier League, with questions on whether Liverpool will succeed in defending the title, or another team will dethrone the Reds. Amid the Premier League fixtures for the next season, Arsenal will come up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on September 26 at Anfield.

On the other hand, the Premier League fixtures show that Chelsea will have a daunting task in the starting matchdays. Frank Lampard's men, who will begin their campaign with the game against Brighton and Hove Albion, will host the Premier League champions at the Stamford Bridge on September 19.

Premier League news: Man City vs Arsenal on October 17

Manchester City will be looking to clinch the Premier League title from Liverpool again this season, with a couple of signings already announced under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. The Citizens' first game against Aston Villa has been postponed due to their participation in the Champions League and as a resul, they will be up against Arsenal on October 17.

Premier League calendar: Tottenham vs Man Utd on October 3

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will begin their campaign against Everton on September 12 at home. The manager will be in charge since the start of the season for the first time at Spurs, having joined the club mid-way last season. However, the first major test for the North London-based club will be against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

The Tottenham vs Manchester United game will be played on October 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Manchester United's first game against Burnley away from home has been postponed courtesy of the Red Devils' participation in the European competition after finishing in the top four of the Premier League last season.

Image courtesy: Liverpool/Man City Instagram