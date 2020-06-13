Premier League Player Names To Be Replaced By ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Jerseys

Premier League, on Friday, announced that the names of all players across the league will be replaced with 'Black Lives Matter' on their jerseys to support the movement against racism. The change will reflect for 12 matches of the season’s restart, taking it over to the following season as well. A BLM logo will also be displayed on the front of their jerseys for the remainder of the season.

PL takes a stand against racism

The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, the FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who oppose discrimination



The #PL will support players who ‘take a knee’ before or during matches



There is #NoRoomForRacism, anywhere.



Full Statement: https://t.co/fdShPIq2ID pic.twitter.com/A661OWzyrx — Premier League (@premierleague) June 12, 2020

The decision was taken unanimously by all the clubs. The players will also sport a badge in honour of National Health Service (NHS) and frontline staff who risked their lives to save others' during the COVID-19 crisis.

A statement read "We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether."

The Premier League clarified that it will support all players and clubs who will 'take a knee' before or during the matches to expresses solidarity with the BLM movement.

The outpouring of anger from footballers — initially with “Justice for George Floyd” messages in the Bundesliga — led to FIFA relaxing its stance on the prohibition of any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images featuring on players' kits.

FIFA's support to football players for solidarity with George Floyd

Earlier this month, FIFA released a statement assuring teams and players that no disciplinary action will be taken against those footballers who demonstrate their support for George Floyd during a FIFA event.

The laws of the game prohibit “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images" on equipment.

We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether pic.twitter.com/Vb8PRb6RF6 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 12, 2020

However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino's statement said that "in a FIFA competition the recent demonstrations of players in Bundesliga matches would deserve an applause and not a punishment." and urged leagues to apply “common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events.”

Players from several Premier League teams have been pictured this week in training taking a knee as part of anti-racism gestures sparked by the death of Floyd, who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air.

