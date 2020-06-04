FIFA Supports Footballers, Backs Bundesliga Players' Protest Over George Floyd's Death

Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has released a statement where it has said that the association understands the depth of sentiment and concerns of many footballers in light of the tragic death of George Floyd. The association also assured that no disciplinary action will be taken against those footballers who demonstrate their support for George Floyd during a FIFA event. The world football body added that competition organisers should use their 'common sense' and take into 'consideration the context surrounding the events.'

FIFA stands by players' demonstrations

The statement released on Tuesday read, "FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case."

"FIFA had repeatedly expressed itself to be resolutely against racism and discrimination of any kind and recently strengthened its own disciplinary rules with a view to helping to eradicate such behaviour. FIFA itself has promoted many anti-racism campaigns which frequently carry the anti-racism message at matches organised under its own auspices," read the statement.

"The application of the Laws of the Game approved by the IFAB is left for the competitions organisers which should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events," it read.

"For the avoidance of doubt, in a FIFA competition, the recent demonstrations of players in Bundesliga matches would deserve an applause and not a punishment. We all must say no to racism and any form of discrimination. We all must say no to violence. Any form of violence," said FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino.

