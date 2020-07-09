Bournemouth Vs Tottenham Prediction, Head To Head Record, Team News, Live Stream

Vitality Stadium will host the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur this week as the Cherries look to stave off relegation. The game will be played on Thursday, July 9. Here is the Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction, Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream details, Bournemouth vs Tottenham h2h, Premier League live details and Premier League table update.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction: Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream

The Bournemouth vs Tottenham live broadcast will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Here are the other Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream details:

Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream date: Thursday, July 9, 2020

Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream time: 10.30 pm IST

Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction: Bournemouth vs Tottenham h2h (head-to-head)

Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur have faced off 10 times in all. Spurs have a better head-to-head record, with seven victories to their credit. On the other hand, Bournemouth have won twice. The two sides had to settle for a draw on two occasions. In the previous clash between Bournemouth and Tottenham in November 2019, Jose Mourinho's men won narrowly by a 3-2 scoreline.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction: Premier League live preview, Premier League table update

Mourinho's men occupy the 10th spot in the Premier League, having bagged 48 points in 33 games this season. Spurs won the previous game against Everton after an own goal from Michael Keane. On the other hand, the Cherries are battling relegation with 27 points in all. Bournemouth occupy the 19th place in the Premier League. Eddie Howe's men were humiliated by Man United in the previous clash with a 5-2 scoreline.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction: Premier League live team news

Jose Mourinho is unlikely to take a risk with Dele Alli, who missed the previous game against Everton as well. However, the Portuguese tactician insisted that the injury is not a serious one. Eric Dier will miss the remaining Premier League games after he was handed a four-match ban for confronting a fan in the stands during the FA Cup defeat against Norwich City in March. Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga also remain on the sidelines due to their respective injuries.

Bournemouth have been hit by several injury issues since the Premier League restart. Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis and Jack Stacey are all ruled out for the clash. Steve Cook will be out of action due to a hamstring injury, while the likes of Chris Mepham and Andrew Surman could return to the starting line-up.

Premier League live: Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction

Considering the recent form and various injury updates, Tottenham are the favourites in this game, in what will be another blow to Eddie Howe's men, who seem destined for relegation to the Championship.

Image courtesy: Tottenham Twitter