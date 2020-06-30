Mauricio Pochettino Sports Tottenham Kit At Son's Contract Signing, Spurs Fans Rejoice

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's son Maurizio Pochettino signed a new contract with Spurs this week. Mauricio Pochettino son is part of Tottenham's youth setup and has featured for the club's U18 and U23 outfits. Maurizio Pochettino took to Instagram to announce his new deal, with his father Mauricio Pochettino in a Tottenham kit.

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham kit: Mauricio Pochettino son signs a new contract with Spurs

In an Instagram post on Monday, Mauricio Pochettino's son confirmed that he has signed a new contract with Tottenham, as he continues his development as a pro footballer in the Spurs youth system. Mauricio Pochettino also stood by his son as he signed a new contract while sporting a Tottenham kit. The Pochettino Tottenham kit came as a surprise to many after the Argentine tactician was sacked last year after a string of poor results after the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Pochettino Tottenham kit invoked fond memories for Spurs fans, with the former Southampton boss leading the club to the Champions League final last season. Mauricio Pochettino's son is yet to make his debut for the Tottenham first team and is unlikely to do so under current manager Jose Mourinho, who has a wealth of attacking options available. However, Maurizio Pochettino could make a breakthrough in the years to come, with the winger known for his eye for goal.

Also Read: Brighton Vs Man United Live Streaming, Team News, Premier League Preview

Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham kit: Argentine's managerial stint in north London

Tottenham announced Mauricio Pochettino as manager ahead of 2014-15 season, and his first season was largely a successful one with Spurs reaching the League Cup final and finishing fifth in the Premier League. In the next few years, Pochettino made Tottenham a regular in the Champions League, while his policy of promoting youth players and playing attractive football aided in the club's building of the 62,303-seater Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, replacing the 36,284-seater White Hart Lane.

Spurs made no transfer for the entirety of the 2018-19 season, yet Pochettino's brilliance saw them finish fourth in the league, and reach the Champions League final. The Argentine, however, could not maintain the level of his team's performances in the 2019-20 season and was subsequently sacked by the club, having presided over 293 games as Tottenham boss.

Also Read: Barcelona Eyeing Spurs Outcast Tanguy Ndombele After Mourinho Freezes Record Signing Out

Also Read: Tottenham Not 'in The Same World' As League Rivals: Jose Mourinho Gives Transfer Update

(Image Credit: Maurizio Pochettino Instagram)