Tottenham Hotspur FC Player Eric Dier Suspended For Four Matches For Confronting Fan

Tottenham Hotspur FC player Eric Dier has been suspended and fined over an incident involving him during his club's match against Norwich City FC on March 4, 2020. According to the Football Association, Eric Dier has been fined $50,000 and has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect after he admitted his actions were improper. Eric Dier has been suspended for climbing into the stands and confronting one of Norwich's supporters during a match which resulted in his team's exit from the FA Cup this season.

Read: Tottenham Vs Everton Live Stream, Team News, Premier League Preview

According to reports, Eric saw his brother being abused by a fan after his team lost a penalty shootout to Norwich City FC. Eric immediately ran towards the stands and confronted the fan without being physical with him. Following an investigation, the Football Association found Eric guilty of breaching FA Rule E3, the association said in a statement. Tottenham Hotspur FC has five remaining matches this season and Eric is their best center defense option, who will be missing in four of them. The suspension is going anger Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, who had defended Eric's action.

Read: Mourinho And Solskjaer On Draw Between Tottenham And Man Utd

Tottenham in EPL

Tottenham Hotspur FC recently moved up to the eighth position on the English Premier League table after beating Everton FC by 1-0 on July 6. Everton's Michael Keane scored a first-half own goal giving Tottenham a lead under 45 minutes, which the home team maintained until the final whistle blew. Tottenham has so far played 33 matches and has won just 13 of them, drawing 9 and losing 11. The Spurs will play Bournemouth in their next match tomorrow, followed by Arsenal, Newcastle, and Leicester City. Tottenham will play their final match of this season against Crystal Palace that will see Eric's return as well.

Read: Jose Mourinho Slams VAR, Referee After Tottenham Vs Manchester United Ends In Stalemate

Read: Reaction After Tottenham Move Up To Eighth In EPL With 1-0 Victory Over Everton

