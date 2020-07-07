Bradley Lowery Passed Away 3 Years Ago, His Special Equation With Defoe Remembered

It’s been three years since young Bradley Lowery passed away after suffering from neuroblastoma, which is a rare form of cancer that primarily affects children. Bradley Lowery managed to touch millions of lives and also acted as a mascot of for spreading awareness about the rare disease. Before his death, Bradley Lowery developed a close relationship with Jermain Defoe who played for Sunderland at the time. Bradley Lowery was an avid Sunderland fan and was also seen several times as the club’s mascot in the months before his death.

Who was Bradley Lowery?

Bradley Lowery was a young kid who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 18 months. While the tumour spread in Bradley’s body, he managed to beat the disease the first time. However, he went into remission in July 2016. The plight of the young child touched many, with a number of people helping the family raise money for his treatment via the Bradley Lowery Foundation. Soon after, in December 2016, doctors revealed the dreadful news that Lowery's disease was terminal. Later, on July 7, 2017, a Facebook post by Bradley Lowery’s mother revealed that he had passed away.

Sleep tight little one... 💙 pic.twitter.com/iGqLXdvlVi — Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) July 8, 2017

In the months leading up to his unfortunate death, Bradley Lowery, being an avid Sunderland fan was seen several times at the club’s games in the Premier League. He also managed to develop a relationship with striker Jermain Defoe, who used to play for Sunderland at the time. The story of Bradley Lowery, his relationship with Jermain Defoe and his fight against the rare disease has served as in inspiration for fans in all corners of the world.

Bradley Lowery and Defoe's close bond

As the whole world prayed for Bradley Lowery’s health, he developed a special relationship with Jermain Defoe. The striker was regularly seen visiting the youngster at his home and the hospital. Bradley Lowery was also seen at several games walking onto the pitch as the Sunderland mascot with Jermain Defoe beside him. When Bradley Lowery passed away, Jermain Defoe shared a heartfelt message as a tribute to the young child. In the message, striker gave an insight into the Bradley Lowery and Defoe relationship, saying that he was his best friend. He also said he’ll always be grateful for getting to know him.

Recently, Defoe also posted an emotional tribute on what would have been Bradley Lowery’s ninth birthday. The Rangers striker shared a series of photos with Lowery, wishing him a happy birthday saying that he was his best friend. Even after his death, Bradley Lowery continues to inspire people via the Bradley Lowery Foundation. The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up as a tribute to the young child, which aims to help other people with terminal illnesses.

Image Courtesy: instagram/iamjermaindefoe