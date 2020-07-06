Ranveer Singh Birthday: Premier League Wishes Bollywood Superstar On His 35th Birthday

Wishes are pouring in for Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who celebrates his 35th birthday on Monday, July 6. Apart from those in the film fraternity, the actor received a heartwarming birthday greeting from the official Premier League India Twitter account, due to the fact that he is the official Indian ambassador for the competition since December 2017.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Premier League India wishes actor

Premier League India posted four images of Ranveer Singh, along with a caption, "Birthday wishes PL ambassador." The images include that of his visit to Old Trafford, posing outside the Theatre of Dreams, apart from his visit to the Emirates. In another image, he is seen posing alongside Premier League legend Alan Shearer when the latter was on an official trip to promote the Premier League in India.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Bollywood star is an ardent Arsenal fan

Ranveer Singh is a self-confessed Arsenal fan. During an Instagram live interaction with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, the actor opened up on why he began loving the North London-based club. He claimed that he initially followed Chelsea and Arsenal. However, the arrival of Thierry Henry at the Emirates and the club's history-marking 2003-04 campaign made him pick Arsenal as his favourite in the Premier League.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Bollywood ace meets Thierry Henry

Ranveer Singh got the privilege to meet his footballing idol Thierry Henry when the latter was on a trip to Mumbai. He revealed that his meeting with the Gunners legend brought about a positive change in his life. Singh said that 'the fan and celebrity dynamic was never the same' after his meeting with Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Actor appointed Premier League ambassador

Ranveer Singh was appointed as the official Premier League ambassador India in December 2017. Richard Masters, Premier League's Managing Director, described him as a passionate follower of the competition, who has the ability to connect fans across India and the world. Singh, on his part, claimed that he would help the growth of the sport in India.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Ranveer Singh net worth

Ranveer Singh is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, having established himself as one of the best of his generation. Ranveer Singh's net worth, as quoted by Bel India, is estimated at $30 million. He reportedly earns $4.2 million annually, including the movie contracts as well as the various brands that he endorses.

Note: The Ranveer Singh net worth figures have been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee 100 percent accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy: Premier League India Twitter