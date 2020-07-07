Mason Greenwood Reminds Me Of My Earlier Days: Premier League Legend Alan Shearer

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has emerged as one of England’s rising stars due to his stellar performances for the Red Devils this season. The 18-year-old has already amassed 15 goals across all competitions this season and his searing pace coupled with his natural ability to strike the ball clean with both his feet, has made him one of the players to look out for in the years to come. Calls for Mason Greenwood to make England’s 2021 EURO squad have also grown considering his recent form and Premier League legend Alan Shearer has weighed in on the 18-year-old’s exploits this season.

Also Read: Nemanja Matic's Three-year Contract Extension With Manchester United Draws Mixed Reactions

Greenwood age: Alan Shearer backs Mason Greenwood for greatness; claims Manchester United star reminds him of his early days

Mason Greenwood’s stellar form has seen him been likened to Premier League legends Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie. Alan Shearer believes that the 18-year-old is destined for greatness. Speaking to The Sun, the Premier League's all-time highest goal-scorer said that he is loving Mason Greenwood’s natural finishing and added that the 18-year-old just wants to shoot.

Alan Shearer added that the Manchester United academy graduate reminds him of his earlier days when he used to shift the ball on his right foot before generating as much power he could do to shoot the ball with his left. The former Newcastle United striker added that if Mason Greenwood can continue at this rate, he could emerge as a ‘world star’ in the coming years.

Also Read: Dortmund Set August 10 Deadline For Man United To Sign Jadon Sancho For €120m: Report

Top scoring players aged 21 or under in the Premier League this season:



🥇 M. Greenwood [8 — 921 minutes]

🥈 C. Pulisic [7 — 1291 minutes]

🥉 M. Mount [6 — 2519 minutes]



A frankly ridiculous talent. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tibBWxNfmo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 4, 2020

Greenwood age: Alan Shearer backs Mason Greenwood for EURO 2021 spot

Alan Shearer had backed Mason Greenwood’s selection as a wildcard for EURO 2020 in January and believes the postponement of the competition is likely to augur well for the 18-year-old. Alan Shearer said that he will be surprised if Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate does not hand Greenwood a call up later this year. The Premier League legend further stated that the Mason Greenwood has not been out on loan like other talents if his age and his exploits for Manchester United don’t happen to average 18-year-olds.

Alan Shearer's comments come in after Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed the youngster for an England debut, claiming that if he can handle playing for the Red Devils, then he can handle playing for any team in the world. The Manchester United academy graduate signed a new deal with the Red Devils in October last year, which runs till 2023.

Also Read: Paul Pogba Posts Hilarious Instagram Story After Man United Thrash Bournemouth; Watch

Also Read: Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea EPL Fixtures Applaud Healthcare Workers

(Image Credit: Mason Greenwood Twitter)