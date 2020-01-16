The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Brandon Williams Emerges As Manchester United Fans' Favourite, Likely To Replace Luke Shaw

Football News

Manchester United fans have a new favourite. It is Brandon Williams who has amazed fans with his amazing performance whenever given an opportunity. Read on.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brandon Williams

Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the replay of the third round of FA Cup on January 15, 2020. Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game to bag three points for his side. However, United fans are said to be delighted with the rise of some young players such as Brandon Williams.

Also Read | Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw lift Jose Mourinho's Manchester United past Leicester City in Premier League 2018/19 opener

Many young players have now established their position in Manchester United's first team squad. This includes the likes of Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay. However, another youngster, Brandon Williams has attracted attention from the club and the fans alike.

Brandon Williams was praised after his impressive performance against Wolves

Brandon William made his debut for the first team in the EFL Cup in September, 2019. Due to his impressive performance, he was offered a new contract in October. He is considered as a bright prospect for United’s defence. With Luke Shaw’s disappointing performance, Williams has taken advantage of every opportunity. The player was praised after his amazing performance against Wolves in the FA Cup replay round. The player is a likely threat to replace Luke Shaw at Old Trafford. Williams is known for his ball control and he is considered as an asset while defending. He is a pacy defender with the ability to contribute in the attack.

Also Read | Luke Shaw labels wins against Tottenham, Man City 'pointless' after Watford loss

Twitter reacted to Brandon Williams' performance against Wolves

Also Read | Leicester City enquire about Luke Shaw as Chelsea eyes Ben Chilwell

Manchester United will next play against Liverpool in the Premier League

The match with Wolves was goalless till the first half of the game. However, Juan Mata scored the only goal of the match, after he received a through ball from Anthony Martial in the 67th minute. The victory means that Manchester United are through to the next round of the competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will next play against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United: What does this mean for Pereira, Mata and the rest?

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES