Brandon Williams Emerges As Manchester United Fans' Favourite, Likely To Replace Luke Shaw

Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the replay of the third round of FA Cup on January 15, 2020. Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game to bag three points for his side. However, United fans are said to be delighted with the rise of some young players such as Brandon Williams.

Many young players have now established their position in Manchester United's first team squad. This includes the likes of Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay. However, another youngster, Brandon Williams has attracted attention from the club and the fans alike.

Brandon Williams was praised after his impressive performance against Wolves

Brandon Williams vs Wolves:



100% long ball accuracy

86% pass accuracy

67 touches

6/7 duels won

3 clearances

2 interceptions

1 key pass



He did brilliantly against both Traore and Neto pic.twitter.com/OAI53GVlG7 — Man Utd Malaysia (@MUFC_Malaysia) January 16, 2020

Brandon William made his debut for the first team in the EFL Cup in September, 2019. Due to his impressive performance, he was offered a new contract in October. He is considered as a bright prospect for United’s defence. With Luke Shaw’s disappointing performance, Williams has taken advantage of every opportunity. The player was praised after his amazing performance against Wolves in the FA Cup replay round. The player is a likely threat to replace Luke Shaw at Old Trafford. Williams is known for his ball control and he is considered as an asset while defending. He is a pacy defender with the ability to contribute in the attack.

Twitter reacted to Brandon Williams' performance against Wolves

The more I watch Brandon Williams, the more I like what I see. Another exciting young English talent. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 15, 2020

This kid Brandon Williams has made himself favorite on the left full back. I hope he gets more matches than Shaw pic.twitter.com/re26Isy5bF — Mr. Kennedy (@Abbabylon) January 16, 2020

They put Traore on the left and tried to switch him over, thinking that our boy would be tired. He ended up pocketing both him and Neto for most of the game. He also showed the rough side that we all love. Brandon Williams is becoming a firm favourite. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hW9M4rW5dM — Manchester United Worldwide (@Free5too) January 16, 2020

Brandon Williams has to be the first choice full back for the rest of the season. Offers more than anyone else at LB defensively, offensively and just doesn’t stop working his socks off. Won the penalty and should’ve had a goal today. He’s ready. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 11, 2020

Manchester United will next play against Liverpool in the Premier League

The match with Wolves was goalless till the first half of the game. However, Juan Mata scored the only goal of the match, after he received a through ball from Anthony Martial in the 67th minute. The victory means that Manchester United are through to the next round of the competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will next play against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

