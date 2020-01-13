Leicester City Enquire About Luke Shaw As Chelsea Eyes Ben Chilwell

Premier League club Leicester City have made an enquiry for the availability of Manchester United defender Luke Shaw as they prepare for the potential departure of defender Ben Chilwell. According to reports, the 1-time Premier League winners do want Chilwell to leave the King Power Stadium. However, clubs such as Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea eyeing the defender, the foxes are looking for a back-up plan.

Luke Shaw to Leicester City?

According to reports, Leicester has already contacted the Red Devils over a potential transfer. However, both Shaw and Chilwell could prove to be expensive signings in the January transfer window. Chelsea is willing to offer 60 million pounds for Chilwell but the Foxes could go on to demand more for the England International. Luke Shaw cost Manchester United a total of £30 million in the year 2014. Even though he has not lived up to his price tag, a potential transfer could help the Red Devils make a profit.

The 24-year-old has started only eight games for the Red Devils in the 2019-20 season, having a spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. 19-year-old Brandon Williams has started during Shaw's absence and has established himself as a first-choice left-back. Stats indicate that United has never lost a game whenever Williams has started for them.

Chilwell to United?

Chelsea is the most probable club to bid for Chilwell. Lampard frequently plays Reece James as the right-back and Cesar Azpilicueta as the left-back but Chilwell could prove to be a long-term replacement for the veteran Spanish football player. However, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers stated that no player will be leaving the club in the January Transfer Window. Rodgers went on to add that it is very clear that the club wants to keep the current squad together because of the results the team has been reaping this season.

Manchester United have been linked with many players that are expected to arrive at Old Trafford in the January transfer window. However, there are reports of possible departures including the likes of Paul Pogba. However, according to recent reports, Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move away from the club. According to recent reports in England, Manchester United are ready to offer Jesse Lingard along with €45 million to sign James Maddison from Leicester City.

