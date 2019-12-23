Luke Shaw Labels Wins Against Tottenham, Man City 'pointless' After Watford Loss

Manchester United started the Premier League season with a thumping 4-0 win over Chelsea but then it was a series of unfortunate events for the Red Devils. They suffered back-to-back losses and draws against the bottom-placed teams. Manchester United somehow managed to hold Premier League leaders Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford but then lost to Bournemouth and shared the spoils with Sheffield United and Aston Villa. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under immense pressure until they met Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 15 of Premier League 2019-20 season.

Luke Shaw bales Manchester United's wins against Spurs, City "pointless"

Manchester United bagged a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and pulled off a thrilling away win against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City within a span of three days in the Manchester derby. Everyone thought United were back on track after the momentum looked in their favour but then they were held at Old Trafford by a struggling Everton side and the game against Watford has once again raised doubts. Watford cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory on Matchday 18 and United left-back Luke Shaw was evidently disappointed by the loss as was manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The #MUFC boss is aiming for a positive response after today's result. pic.twitter.com/7oNZzRXlSl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 22, 2019

The Hornets only clinched the second win of the season after Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney helped Watford beat Manchester United. Luke Shaw in a post-match interview admitted that the wins against Man City and Tottenham, which were great wins, now seems pointless with the last two games (Everton and Watford). Luke Shaw added that Manchester United should be beating the teams below them (points table) which they have failed to do all season. The left-back feels that Manchester United need to be better and that they have the potential to be better. Manchester United will next face Newcastle United on Matchday 19 of the Premier League.

