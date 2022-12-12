Race For Golden Boot Heats Up Between Mbappe & Messi: World Cup 2022 Top Goal-scorers

Croatia, Argentina, Morocco, and France are the four nations that have made it to the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Croatia won its quarterfinal clash against Brazil to qualify for the last four, while Argentina won against the Netherlands to advance to the next stage. France denied England a spot in the semis and Morocco handed Portugal a shocker to knock Cristiano Ronaldo's side out of the competition.

Morocco's victory over Portugal resulted in yet another significant upset at the World Cup. Morocco roared into the final four thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header in the 42nd minute. Meanwhile, France beat England 2-1 to qualify for their second consecutive semifinal of the competition. Earlier, Croatia and Argentina won their respective games on penalties to make it to the last four of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the race for the Golden Boot is heating up between Argentine star Lionel Messi and France forward Kylian Mbappe. Here’s a look at the list of players for the most goals at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Top goal-scorers

French superstar Kylian Mbappe is presently leading the FIFA World Cup 2022 scoring charts with five goals to his credit. Argentine legend Lionel Messi is second on the list with four goals in five matches. Olivier Giroud of France has also put four goals thus far in the competition. English footballer Bukayu Saka, Spain's Alvaro Morata, Dutch player Cody Gakpo, Goncalo Ramos of Portugal, and Brazil's Richarlison are other notable players on the list with three goals each.

Player Country GP Goals Kylian Mbappe France 5 5 Lionel Messi Argentina 5 4 Olivier Giroud France 4 4 Alvaro Morata Spain 4 3 Bukayo Saka England 4 3 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 5 3 Enner Valencia Ecuador 3 3 Goncalo Ramos Portugal 4 3 Marcus Rashford England 5 3 Richarlison Brazil 4 3

The semifinal stage of the World Cup is slated to begin on December 14. Argentina will play Croatia in the first semifinal, while France will lock horns against Morocco, the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup.

Image: AP