Brazilian Footballer Ronaldinho, Brother Arrested In Paraguay; Details Inside

In a big development, Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been arrested in the Asunción, Paraguay allegedly for entering the country with false passports. Ronaldinho retired from football in 2018 after a career that included a World Cup triumph in 2002 and two FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

As per international media, Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis were detained after police raided their presidential suite at the Resort Yacht and Golf Club, on Wednesday. Furthermore, Paraguay's interior minister Euclides Acevedo alleged that Ronaldinho had a false passport, which led to the arrest.

The Attorney General's office issued a warrant for their arrest, charging Ronaldinho for using a public document with false content and further requested preventive detention.

Acevedo also said that an investigation is underway, adding that more information would be shared with the public at a press conference on Thursday morning (local time).

The international media further reported that Ronaldinho and Assis remained at the hotel under police watch after their arrest. The duo had arrived in Paraguay on Wednesday morning to participate in a children's charity campaign.

However, this is not the first time that the brothers have stirred controversy. Earlier in November 2018, they had their travel documents seized by Brazilian authorities after failing to pay a fine resulting from a 2015 court case. The pair recovered the passports last September, effectively ending a 10-month foreign travel ban.

