RB Leipzig Coach Julian Nagelsmann Believes Bundesliga Title Could Land Him PL Job

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is one of the most promising and exciting managerial prospects around in European football. The 32-year-old became the youngest manager to win a Champions League knockout tie when his RB Leipzig side defeated Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Julian Nagelsmann, in a recent interview, has talked about managing in the Premier League and Premier League managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann: It's easy to get in touch with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

Rb Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann admits reaching out to his fellow managers is now more difficult. However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp are exceptions and that RB Leipzig manager regularly gets in touch with the duo. Julian Nagelsmann revealed that he does not discuss footballing philosophies with the pair and tells that he doesn’t want to. Naglesmann reveals that Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have heaped praise on the Premier League.

Julian Nagelsmann:



“I have a contract for four years with no exit clause.



Some day there could be a club phones me. Big Premier League clubs will call if I win a title in Germany.”



Julian Nagelsmann: 'Big Premier League clubs will call if I win a title in Germany'

On a potential move to the Premier League in the future, RB Leipzig Julian Nagelsmann said that he has four years left on his contract and it has no release/exit clause. Nagelsmann believes that in the future Premier League clubs could contact him if he wins the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga standings, three points behind league Bayern Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann's managerial career at a glance

Julian Naglesmann’s playing career ended at the U19 level with Augsburg due to persistent knee injuries. Naglesmann then served as Hoffenheim's assistant manager before taking up the managerial job in October 2015 at the age of 28, becoming the youngest manager in Bundesliga history. Naglesmann was on the sidelines for more than 100 Hoffenheim matches and had an impressive win percentage of 40.44.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season, RB Leipzig swopped in and appointed Julian Naglesmann as their manager, and in his first season, Nagelsmann has led the German outfit to their first-ever UEFA Champions League appearance in the knockout rounds. RB Leipzig welcome Tottenham at home next week and hold a 1-0 advantage over the visitors.

