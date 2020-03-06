Liverpool Player Naby Keita's Cousin Among Nine Dead In Guinea Bus Accident

Almaty Traore, cousin of Liverpool player Naby Keita is one of the nine footballers killed in a bus accident on Thursday. The deaths were confirmed by the Professional Football League in Guinea (LGFP).

Bus accident kills nine

Keita paid tributes to his cousin. In an Instagram post on Thursday, he said, "I am shocked, sad and heartbroken at this terrible news."

A statement by the Ligue Guineenne de Football Professionnel read, "The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Historic Heritage, the Guinean Football Football League and the Guinean League of Professional Football have the deep pain of announcing to the sports public in Guinea, Africa and elsewhere, the cruel loss following a traffic accident this on March 5, 2020, of nine members of the sports club Star of Guinea."

The accident took place outside the city of Mamou, 250 kilometres east of the capital Conakry.

President of the Football Association, Antonio Souare, said that it plans to hold a day of mourning for those who had lost their lives.

19 people reportedly suffered injuries with 17 of those considered to be in a serious condition.

