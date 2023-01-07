David Beckham's Son Romeo Signs With Premier League Side Brentford From Inter Miami

English Premier League side Brentford FC's 'B' team has reportedly signed Romeo Beckham on a six-month loan deal from MLS franchise Inter Miami. Romeo is the son of former England captain and Manchester United star David Beckham. Romeo has joined Brentford B until the end of the 2022/23 season. The 20-year-old was playing for Inter Miami's reserve side since September 2021 and had been training with Brentford's youth team for a number of months.

"Brentford are delighted to announce the signing of Romeo Beckham from Inter Miami CF on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season. The 20-year-old will join Neil MacFarlane’s B team for the rest of the campaign to continue his development as he makes the temporary switch from the MLS club. The move is subject to international clearance," Brentford FC said in a statement on its website.

Talking about Romeo's signing, Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said they have been absolutely delighted since he arrived at the club. MacFarlane stated that Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well and has bought into the culture, adding "I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch".

"We’ve been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us. He came to us from Inter Miami with the aim of working with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he’s really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of. I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch," Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said.

"He’s been able to get fitter and fitter during his time with us and it leaves him in a good place to now step forward having joined us on loan. He is very technical, and he is somebody who can shift the ball quickly and cross. He is also a really good finisher and he has the ability to play a number of positions for us, which is also pleasing," MacFarlane added.

Romeo's footballing journey

Romeo started playing football at Arsenal's academy in 2014. However, he was released from the club a year later after he revealed that he no longer wished to pursue a career in football. Romeo started training in tennis with British player Andy Murray. In 2020, David Beckham announced that Romeo was looking to return to football after a five-year hiatus. In September 2021, Romeo joined Inter Miami II and made his debut the same month. He played 20 matches for the side and scored two goals.

Image: BrentfordFC/Twitter

