Brentford Vs Liverpool: Nunez Gets Trolled On Internet After Missing Outstanding Chance

Liverpool's struggles in the Premier League continued as they suffered a 3-1 defeat in their first game of the New Year against Brentford on January 2. While sloppy defending may be the most likely reason for the loss, it is pertinent to note that the Reds did miss several key chances as well. However, none of the chances was as good as the one that was received by Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez gets trolled after missed opportunity

As seen in the Tweets below, several fans trolled Darwin Nunez after he missed a fantastic opportunity to help Liverpool gain the lead in the eighth minute of the match. The Uruguayan got the opportunity after he was slipped in behind by Mohamed Salah and took the ball around Bees goalkeeper David Raya.

He then rolled it towards the goal, only to see Ben Mee arrive in the nick of time to slide in and block his attempt. Nunez's miss proved to be extremely costly as not only did the Reds miss the chance to take the lead in the game, but they also ended up losing it 3-1.

How do I tell my grandkids that Darwin Nunez missed this? pic.twitter.com/AiHvu9PDJ4 — Fledgling (@FPLFledgling) January 2, 2023

Nunez is just a disguised Timo Werner. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1KlWQYrQdH — JustCaleb𓃵 (@CalebOlorogun) January 2, 2023

Darwin Nunez has missed 15 out of 19 big chances this season.



Nah, I’m sorry, that’s despicable. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 2, 2023

Liverpool drop more points in race for top four

Liverpool lost more ground in the race for a top-four English Premier League finish following their 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday. Sloppy defending cost Liverpool twice in the first half, prompting angry boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute star Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk at halftime.

Brentford landed the lethal blow in the first half itself as Ibrahima Konate’s own goal in the 19th minute gave the Bees the lead before Yoane Wissa’s header just before halftime put them in control. And that were not the only chances Brentford's had as Wissa, the replacement for Ivan Toney, also had two goals ruled out for offside before he scored in a breakneck first half.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed off Liverpool as Brentford beat the visitors for the first time since 1938 in all competitions. As a result, the Bees rose from tenth to seventh in the standings, just two points behind sixth-placed Liverpool.

