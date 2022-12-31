Darwin Nunez Asked 'Messi Or Ronaldo', Liverpool Striker's Answer Comes As A Surprise

Even though Lionel Messi may have won the FIFA World Cup 2022 title, the 'GOAT' debate between him and Cristiano Ronaldo is yet likely to continue because of the sheer number of followers the two footballers have. Amid this debate, Liverpool star forward Darwin Nunez became the latest footballer to be asked about the same and he had a hilarious response to the question.

'Ronaldo vs Messi': Darwin Nunez states his 'pick'

In a recent conversation, Darwin Nunez was asked to give his take on who was the 'greatest of all time' (GOAT) between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Uruguayan international kept a straight face and replied that Liverpool star winger Mohammed Salah was the 'GOAT.'

Nunez when asked “Messi or Ronaldo” replies “Salah” 😂😂🤝pic.twitter.com/d2pCe3RO5i — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) December 29, 2022

While Salah has taken the Premier League by storm in the past few seasons with Liverpool, it is widely accepted that Messi and Ronaldo are the two greatest players of this generation if not of all time. Prior to completing his move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, Ronaldo scored a whopping 701 club goals, while Messi has scored 695 club goals.

Meanwhile, when it comes to international goals, Ronaldo has scored 118 goals while Messi has scored 98. The two players are also neck and neck when it comes to most other stats, thereby indicating the kind of rivalry the two have shared for almost two decades. Moreover, since Messi is also two years younger than Ronaldo, he still has some more time to add to his goal tally in both club and international competitions.

Ronaldo makes headlines with his move to Al-Nassr

The headlines seem to follow Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese international grabbed the attention of football fans around the world on December 31 when his move to Al-Nassr was announced in the early hours of the day. The 37-year-old is believed to have signed a lucrative contract (according to AP) that is worth a staggering $200 million a year. Such a deal would make Ronaldo the highest-paid player in football history.

After his move to Al-Nassr was announced, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner explained his decision by stating that since he has won everything in his career, he was now keen on exploring a new challenge. "I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," Ronaldo said.