Brighton Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Chelsea Vs Brighton Live

Frank Lampard's Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign by facing Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, September 14 at The Amex. The Premier League clash between Brighton vs Chelsea is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 pm local time (Tuesday, 12:45 am IST). Here's a look at our Brighton vs Chelsea prediction, Brighton vs Chelsea team news and Brighton vs Chelsea live stream details ahead of their season opener.

Brighton vs Chelsea predictions: Brighton vs Chelsea team news

Graham Potter's Brighton finished last season in 15th place on the Premier League table but there is optimism that the Seagulls can end this campaign in the top 10. Along with signing Joel Veltman and Adam Lallana this summer, Lewis Dunk and Ben White have signed long-term contracts at the club. Brighton have no injury concerns for their season opener against Chelsea and could field their strongest starting line-up against the Blues.

Predicted starting line-up for Brighton: Ryan; Veltman, White, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Bissouma; Gross, Lallana, Trossard; Maupay.

Chelsea finished last season in fourth place on the Premier League table and have made a host of additions to their squad this season in a bid to challenge Man City and Liverpool for the title. Mateo Kovacic is serving a suspension and will miss the game while Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva are sidelined for the clash against Brighton. However, the Chelsea faithful will be eager to see Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in action, with both Germans likely to start.

𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 you need to know ahead of our @premierleague return! 🙌#BHACHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 12, 2020

Predicted starting line-up for Chelsea: Caballero; James, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho; Havertz, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Werner.

Our Brighton vs Chelsea prediction is that Chelsea will get the three points with a 3-1 win.

Premier League live: Brighton vs Chelsea H2H record

The Brighton vs Chelsea H2H record is dominated by the west London outfit. In 14 previous meetings between these two teams, Chelsea have recorded 11 wins, losing just once against Brighton. Two games between these two sides have ended in draws.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live? Brighton vs Chelsea live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live broadcast on Sky Sports. In India, the Brighton vs Chelsea live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Tuesday, 12:45 am IST). The Brighton vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and on hotstar.com for all Premium users.

Image Credits - Chelsea / Brighton & Hove Albion Instagram