Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid Likely Next Summer As Star Striker Informs PSG He Wants Out

Ever since his stellar rise at Monaco, Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to LaLiga champions Real Madrid. The 2018 World Cup winner, who idolises Los Blancos boss and French legend Zinedine Zidane, was close to a switch to the Spanish capital in 2017 but ultimately decided to ply his trade with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). With Champions League success still a distant dream, the 21-year-old has informed the Parc des Princes outfit of his intention of leaving the club next summer.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on? French striker wants out

According to a sensational revelation by The Times, Mbappe is looking to take the next step in his career with a switch to either LaLiga or the Premier League. He has informed PSG that he wants to try his luck away from France next summer. Besides Real Madrid, defending Premier League champions Liverpool have also emerged as the surprise contenders to sign the France international. The report also hints at interest from Manchester United.

Mbappe to Real Madrid: PSG contract lasts until 2022

Mbappe's contract with PSG runs until 2022. The Parisians will, therefore, have to agree to a deal that is financially viable in order to avoid losing him for free in the next two years. A deal could be likely agreed upon the next summer, with Real Madrid emerging as the top contenders to rope in the starlet.

Los Blancos have their finances in order and possess the revenue to rope in Mbappe due to the fact that they haven't signed any players this summer. In fact, Real Madrid have earned some cash from the sale of James Rodriguez and Achraf Hakimi. Talks are also on for the sale or loan of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon.

Mbappe to Real Madrid: Will Liverpool hijack Los Blancos target?

Despite the Mbappe to Real Madrid talk, Liverpool cannot be ruled out as his next potential club. The forward has been heaping praise on Jurgen Klopp and his men of late, which suggests his fondness for the Premier League giants. However, the Mbappe transfer won't come easy.

Amid the Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours that have been doing the rounds since 2017, PSG paid €145 million ($171m) to rope in the striker and will not allow their prized asset to leave on a cut-price deal. Negotiations are, therefore, expected to be long and drawn-out for either club looking at an Mbappe transfer in the next few years.

Image courtesy: PSG Instagram