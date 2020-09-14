Man United Transfer News: Jadon Sancho Alternatives List Features Costa, Bale And Perisic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are reportedly considering Douglas Costa, Gareth Bale and Ivan Perisic as alternatives if they fail to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund this summer. The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for Sancho but are unwilling to come to terms with Dortmund's asking price for the star winger. Despite not giving up on a move for Sancho, the 20-time English champions are now looking at alternatives to bolster their attacking department as Solskaer is eager to land a wide player at Old Trafford.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho to United in jeopardy?

Multiple reports have linked Jadon Sancho to United this summer as the Red Devils believe that the Dortmund star will be crucial in helping them bridge the gap between Liverpool and Man City in the league table. However, Bundesliga giants Dortmund have made it clear that Sancho will leave the Signal Iduna Park only if a club matches their £108 million (€120m) valuation of Sancho. With Dortmund playing hardball over a move for Sancho, reports from The Telegraph claim that United are now looking at alternatives for the England star.

Jadon Sancho alternatives: Man United monitoring Ivan Perisic transfer

Reports from ESPN claim that Man United are monitoring a move for Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic. Perisic spent last season on loan with Bayern Munich and helped the Bavarians to a treble of the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal Cup and Champions League. Although the Croatian is now back at Inter Milan, he is tipped as a target for Solskjaer. Perisic is also likely to be a cheaper option than Sancho and has the experience of winning trophies at a top level.

Man United transfer news: Gareth Bale to United an option?

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale publicly announced earlier this month that he would consider a return to the Premier League. Man United have been linked with a transfer for Bale after Real Madrid reportedly claimed that they would be willing to pay half of the Welshman's £600,000-a-week wages to move him elsewhere on a loan deal. The 31-year-old was limited to only 20 appearances across all competitions last season under Zinedine Zidane and is desperate to end his nightmare at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jadon Sancho alternatives: Douglas Costa a target for Red Devils

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is opting to sell a number of unwanted players at the club and Douglas Costa is reportedly on that exit list. Costa's injury woes have been a massive problem for the Serie A champions who have now put the 30-year-old up for sale. Man United are reportedly considering the speedy Costa as an alternative to Sancho but hope that he remains injury-free if he moves to the Theatre of Dreams.

