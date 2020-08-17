Bruno Fernandes Dubbed ‘pro Penalty Kick Taker’ As Fans Edit Man United Star’s Wiki Page

Cheeky Man United fans edited Bruno Fernandes' Wikipedia page to describe him as a 'professional penalty kick taker' after his spot-kick against Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Sunday night. The Red Devils were awarded their 22nd penalty of the season as Bruno Fernandes tucked in his eighth goal from the spot since joining Man United in January. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were eventually knocked out of the Europa League as Sevilla came from behind to win 2-1 and progress to the final.

ALSO READ: Man City Eyeing Mauricio Pochettino To Take Over As Doubts Loom Over Guardiola’s Future

Bruno Fernandes penalties earn Man United star a change in his Wiki bio

Man United got off to a flying start against Sevilla as they were awarded a penalty just eight minutes into their one-legged semi-final clash at the RheinEnergieStadion. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and dispatched the ball past Sevilla shot-stopper Yassine Bounou to convert his eighth penalty since joining Man United from Sporting Lisbon in January. Before his arrival at Man United, Fernandes scored 13 goals and registered 10 assists during the first half of the season for Sporting. Out of his 13 goals, six came from the penalty spot. Fernandes' impressive penalty record earned him a slight tweak on his Wikipedia page introduction as Man United fans labelled the 25-year-old a 'pro penalty taker'.

Bruno Fernandes has reminded us that penalty-taking is actually an art form. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) August 16, 2020

The edited version of Bruno Fernandes' Wikipedia profile was up for close to an hour before it was changed back to Bruno Fernandes is a ‘professional footballer’ instead of 'professional penalty kick taker'. Fernandes has scored a total of 12 goals for Man United since joining the club and the midfielder also registered eight assists for the club.

ALSO READ: Borussia Dortmund And ISL Club Hyderabad FC Announce Historic Two-year Partnership Deal

ALSO READ: Neymar Set To Face His Own Sponsor As PSG Brace For RB Leipzig Challenge In UCL Semi-final

Man United crash out of Europa League despite latest in litany of Bruno Fernandes penalties

Despite taking the lead inside 10 minutes, Man United were unable to hold onto their lead until the half-hour mark as Suso equalised for Sevilla just 15 minutes later. Man United had numerous chances to regain the lead but were unable to finish the chances that came their way. Sevilla then made United pay for their misses as substitute Luuk de Jong popped up with the winner in the 78th minute to send Man United out of the competition and Sevilla into the final. Sevilla will now face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League final.

ALSO READ: India Men's Football Team Lauds Decision To Reschedule World Cup Qualifiers

Image Credits - AP