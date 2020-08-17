Man City Eyeing Mauricio Pochettino To Take Over As Doubts Loom Over Guardiola’s Future

Premier League giants Man City are reportedly eyeing Mauricio Pochettino as an option should Pep Guardiola not commit to a new contract at the Etihad. Following the 3-1 Champions League quarter-final defeat for Man City against Lyon, there have been some questions raised over Guardiola's future at the club as the Spaniard has now failed to get past the UCL quarter-final stage for the third season in a row. Guardiola's contract at Man City expires next summer and so far there has been no confirmation of Guardiola committing his future to the club beyond the summer of 2021.

Mauricio Pochettino to replace Pep Guardiola at Man City?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Mauricio Pochettino has admirers within the Man City hierarchy for his work done at Southampton and Tottenham over the past seven years. The 48-year-old has been out of a job since his departure from Spurs in November last year. There are also quite a few reports linking Pochettino to Man City if the League Cup winners fail to agree on a new contract extension with Pep Guardiola.

#ManCity are eyeing Mauricio Pochettino with the former Tottenham coach having 'admirers' at the Etihad. However, the #ManCity hierarchy would ideally like Pep Guardiola to extend his deal and continue at the club.



[@SunSport] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 16, 2020

Despite Man City crashing out of the Champions League, the Cityzens are keen to offer Guardiola a contract extension and remain hopeful that the 49-year-old will pen a new deal. Guardiola's contract with Man City expires in 10 months. Last month, Guardiola admitted that chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak was “not happy” with the effort in the league and failure to win the FA Cup and UCL has also not helped. Since taking charge of the club in 2016, Guardiola has won two league titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups.

Pochettino has been linked with taking up the Barcelona job as well following the rumours of Quique Setien on the verge of getting sacked but the Argentine reportedly prefers a return to the Premier League. Ronald Koeman is also under consideration by Barcelona meaning Pochettino might still be available for Man City next year. Mauricio Pochettino guided Spurs to the Champions League final last season and has been lauded for working his magic on a tight budget, something he will not have to encounter at Barcelona or Man City.

Image Credits - AP