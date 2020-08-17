Borussia Dortmund And ISL Club Hyderabad FC Announce Historic Two-year Partnership Deal

On Sunday, Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC announced a historic two-year partnership deal with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The partnership will officially be launched in three days, on August 20, during Dortmund's Virtual Asia Tour. The two-year deal between Hyderabad FC and Borussia Dortmund also features an option to extend for additional years until 2025.

The grand launch of the partnership between Hyderabad FC and Borussia Dortmund will take place during the German powerhouse’s Virtual Asia Tour on August 20th. #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫️@BlackYellow @BVB https://t.co/8LyLQH2VQ3 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) August 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & A Ballon D'Or Dream

Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC enter multi-year partnership with Borussia Dortmund

The Hyderabad FC and Borussia Dortmund partnership was announced over the weekend as both clubs released statements on social media. It was revealed that the two-year deal has the option to extend for three more years, with an extended scope until 2025. Hyderabad's multi-year partnership with Dortmund is also great news for Indian football as it shows a long-term commitment from one of Europe's top clubs. The launch of the partnership can be streamed live on August 20 on Hyderabad FC's social media channels.

ALSO READ: Virgil Van Dijk responds to Bernardo Silva's Tweet Calling Liverpool Fans 'pathetic'

The statement from Hyderabad FC read: "Our partnership with Borussia Dortmund brings in good news for football supporters in the country as the long-term deal shows commitment from one of Europe's top side". Dortmund also released a statement stating they are excited to announce their new deal with the Indian Super League outfit. This will also be the first time that Dortmund partner up with an Indian football team as the Germans have existing deals with Thai Premier League Club Buriram United, Australia’s NPL Club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan.

Hello - Hallo - हैलो, FC Hyderabad! 👋🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PXkBOvI6Gf — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Superfan Arat Hosseini Signed Up By Liverpool's Youth Academy: Report

Indian football on a meteoric rise

Although Hyderabad FC finished at the bottom of the Indian Super league table (10th) during the 2019-20 campaign, there is plenty to look forward to for the club that was founded only last year. A few weeks ago, Spanish sports business institution Deportes y Finanza reported that ISL managed to garner up to 38.1 million fan interactions on Instagram from January 1 till June 30. The ISL was ranked as the fourth-best football league in the world on Instagram, only behind the likes of LaLiga, Premier League and the Bundesliga.

ALSO READ: Thiago To Liverpool: Reds Stars Fuel Transfer Speculation After Liking IG Post

Image Credits - Dortmund Twitter