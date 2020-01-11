Bruno Fernandes' Agent Hints At Manchester United Move Before Deleting Twitter Account

Premier League giants Manchester United have been linked with a host of players in the winter transfer window. Among the front-runners to arrive at Old Trafford is Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes. According to the recent reports, the player’s agent did accidentally hint about Fernandes’ possible transfer to United.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes signs new deal with Sporting Lisbon; release clause jumps to £85 million

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with move to Manchester United

🤷🏽‍♂️😂

I’m sitting & waiting like you!

Keep refreshing @ManUtd twitter https://t.co/GwHXxbwiHr — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 10, 2020

Brunoooooooooooo ⏳⌚️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 10, 2020

There have been frequent reports that Manchester United officials and Bruno Fernandes’ representatives meeting in England to discuss a possible switch to Old Trafford. Former United defender Rio Ferdinand also hinted at the player’s arrival through a tweet which read as “Brunoooooooo” accompanied by an egg-timer and a stop-watch. However, when he was quizzed by a fan about the signing, Rio Ferdinand stated that he was just sitting and waiting like every other fan and advised the fan to keep refreshing United’s official Twitter handle. However, adding further hints to the already rumoured move, Bruno Fernandes’ agent Rui Guimaraes has shut down his official Twitter account.

Also Read | Premier League: Manchester United may cough up £65m for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United were recently defeated by Manchester City

Manchester United have been enduring a not-so-good campaign this season. The Red Devils were defeated by Manchester City in the semifinal of the Football League Cup. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for City in the 17th minute of the match. Riyad Mahrez doubled the team’s lead at Old Trafford. United’s Andreas Pereira netted an own goal to take the score tally to 3-0 in favour of City before the end of first half. Marcus Rashford scored one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 70th minute of the game. However, he could not cut down on City’s lead further.

Also Read | Manchester United anger Ashley Young by blocking Inter Milan move

Manchester United will next play against Norwich City in the Premier League

Manchester United are placed fifth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 31 points in 21 games so far. They have won twice in their last five League games, while suffering defeat twice and drawing on one occasion. United will next play against Norwich City on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Also Read | Manchester United won't make panic buys, vows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Image Courtesy- Bruno Fernandes Twitter handle