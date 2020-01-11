Manchester United Anger Ashley Young By Blocking Inter Milan Move

Ashley Young is reportedly angry with Manchester United for blocking his move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window. The 34-year-old former England International's contract will run out at the end of the season and he has held talks with Inter to join Antonio Conte in Italy.

United block Young's move to Inter Milan

According to reports, Inter is willing to pay a fee to sign him but the Red Devils have blocked his move based on their shortage of having defenders. The following incident has angered Young and he is even more determined to leave the Theatre of Dreams even after United offered him a contract extension. The Red Devils have offered him a 1 year deal with a £110,000-a-week salary but the offer was rejected by the player.

However, Inter Milan's offer for Ashley Young is far better than United in terms of the duration and salary Young will earn per week. According to reports, Conte is keen on bringing Young to Inter as he was also keen on signing the 34-year-old back in the year 2017 when he was Chelsea's manager. Responding to a question, Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta said that there are many rumours have floating around, fanning rumours that if the signing has not been done then it can be done in the next couple of days.

Lukaku convinces Young to join Inter

Ashley Young has been on the receiving end of criticism since a couple of seasons now. The Red Devils' fans leave no stone unturned to mock their full-back. Ashley Young has been a loyal servant to Manchester United since the time he entered Old Trafford in 2011. The 34-year-old adjusted himself in a number of positions for Manchester United as per the situation. However, Ashley Young looks set to leave Manchester United as he is very close to joining Inter Milan in the winter transfer window. It's none other than United's former striker Romelu Lukaku who is encouraging Ashley Young to join Inter.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Romelu Lukaku is playing an agent for Inter Milan in their quest to sign the right-back. The report suggests that Ashley Young was not able to make his mind on joining the Italian giants. Lukaku went ahead and gave his ex-teammate a call to convince him to join Inter Milan.

