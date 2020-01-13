Bruno Fernandes Bids Farewell To Sporting CP Fans As Manchester United Deal Looks Imminent

Premier League giants Manchester United have been linked with a host of players in the January transfer window. The most talked-about player to arrive at Old Trafford is Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. According to recent reports, the player is on his way to Manchester to join the legendary club.

Bruno Fernandes was snapped saying goodbye to Sporting Lisbon fans

Bruno Fernandes said goodbye to the Sporting Lisbon fans yesterday after the game.



Bruno Fernandes said goodbye to the Sporting Lisbon fans yesterday after the game. Looks like it might actually be happening.

A recent video surfaced on Twitter where Bruno Fernandes is seen bidding farewell to Sporting Lisbon fans after the game. The video has been perceived as a positive move for United and the player seems likely to join soon. Fernandes starred for Sporting Lisbon, having scored twice against Vitoria FC in the Primeira Liga. The player has been in phenomenal form this season, having managed to score 14 goals along with 10 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

There have been frequent meetings with Manchester United officials

Brunoooooooooooo

There have been frequent reports about Manchester United officials and Bruno Fernandes’ representatives meeting in England to discuss a possible switch to Old Trafford. Former United defender Rio Ferdinand also hinted at the player’s arrival through a tweet which read as “Brunoooooooo” accompanied by an egg-timer and a stop-watch.

Manchester United will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in FA Cup

Manchester United defeated Norwich City in their recent Premier League game, scoring four past their opponents. Marcus Rashford scored twice, while Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scored one each to secure much-needed three points for their side. United are placed fifth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 34 points in 22 games so far. They have won thrice in their last five league games, while suffering defeat on two occasions. United will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round replay of FA Cup on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (January 16 IST).

