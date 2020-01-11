Manchester Willing To Offer This Much To Bruno Fernandes Ahead Of January Transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes a long-term deal that will see him earning £150,000 every week. According to reports, are on the verge of inking a deal as the player along with his player is in England. In addition to this, things are looking concrete as Fernandes's agent is involved in discussions with the Red Devils at their offices located in the area of Mayfair.

United ready to beat the likes of Juventus, Tottenham

With the £150,000 a week contract, Manchester United is ready to table an offer that will beat the likes of Juventus, Tottenham and Barcelona. Bruno Fernandes's wage will make him one of the top earners at Old Trafford but lower than the weekly earnings of players such as David de Gea and Paul Pogba. Fernandes inked a new contract with Sporting CP in the month of November that increased his release clause to £85m but the 2023 expiry date of the contract did not change even after the new contract was signed. However, the Red Devils are hoping to sign the midfielder for a price than his release clause.

When Fernandes signed a new deal with CP, he said that the new deal is a reflection of his work, adding that it showcased he was playing well. He further added that he always gives his best on the field and tries to do what is best for the club. The Portuguese player said that it will always be a privilege that plays for Sporting CP and wear the club's jersey. He went on to add that a lot more can be expected, with a promise to help the club win more silverware.

Premier League giants Manchester United have been linked with a host of players in the winter transfer window. Among the front-runners to arrive at Old Trafford is Sporting CP midfielder, Bruno Fernandes. According to reports, the player’s agent did accidentally hint about Fernandes’ possible transfer to United.

Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United?

There have been frequent reports that Manchester United officials and Bruno Fernandes’ representatives meeting in England to discuss a possible switch to Old Trafford. Former United defender Rio Ferdinand also hinted at the player’s arrival through a tweet which read as “Brunoooooooo” accompanied by an egg-timer and a stop-watch. However, when he was quizzed by a fan about the signing, Rio Ferdinand stated that he was just sitting and waiting like every other fan and advised the fan to keep refreshing United’s official Twitter handle

🤷🏽‍♂️😂

I’m sitting & waiting like you!

Keep refreshing @ManUtd twitter https://t.co/GwHXxbwiHr — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 10, 2020

Brunoooooooooooo ⏳⌚️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 10, 2020

Manchester United are placed fifth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 31 points in 21 games so far. They have won twice in their last five League games while suffering defeat twice and drawing on one occasion. United will next play against Norwich City on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

