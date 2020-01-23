Bruno Fernandes' Horror Sporting Lisbon Ending? Midfielder Pushes TV Camera Away Angrily

Bruno Fernandes passed on the chance to bid farewell to Sporting Lisbon fans as he angrily stormed down the tunnel after his side’s 2-1 loss to Braga in the semi-finals of the Portuguese League Cup. In the process, the Portuguese midfielder pushed away a TV camera pressed against his face. Fernandes is expected to make a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United next week.

Also Read: Edinson Cavani's Mother Slams PSG, Says The Club Isn't 'behaving Well'

Bruno Fernandes fails to acknowledge fans in potential farewell for Sporting Lisbon

Bruno Fernandes was at his creative best when Sporting Lisbon clashed against Braga in the Taca da Liga, which is the Portuguese League Cup. Fernandes provided the assist for Sporting’s only goal of the game but was left fuming after his side crashed out of the competition. So, he chose not to acknowledge the away fans after full-time in what could be his final game for the club.

Also Read: Jude Bellingham: Who Is The £25m,16-year-old Sensation Manchester United Wants To Sign?

Bruno Fernandes pushes away TV camera in disgust

Bruno Fernandes straight down the tunnel at FT.



Didn't look too happy. 🇵🇹🔜🇾🇪pic.twitter.com/TK7hJH7XcX — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) January 21, 2020

As Bruno Fernandes tried to make his way down the tunnel, a TV cameraman then tried to get a shot of him but the midfielder pushed the camera to the ground in loathing. Fernandes was also involved in discussion with a police officer as the match went into chaos in the last few minutes with both sets of players and their coaches furious. Former Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie was sent off on the 61st minute before three players including Braga's Eduardo Carvalho and Sporting Lisbon duo Jeremy Mathieu and Eduardo Henrique were slapped with red cards as the match got heated up to another level.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes Transfer: Manchester United's Bizarre Bonuses For Sporting Star Revealed

Manchester United hoping to secure Bruno Fernandes deal post Cup exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United would hope that negotiations with Sporting Lisbon would take a positive upturn post their exit from the Portuguese competition. Sporting Lisbon, who are struggling financially, are looking for a deal close to £55 million even as United only want to pay £43 million. Too much of Manchester United's initial offer was based on add-ons that Sporting Lisbon deemed unlikely to occur and therefore there was minimal progression in negotiations over the 25-year-old midfielder.

Also Read: Manchester United Set To Sign Bruno Fernandes; A Real Deal Or Another Sneijder Saga?