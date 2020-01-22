Edinson Cavani's Mother Slams PSG, Says The Club Isn't 'behaving Well'

Edinson Cavani's spell at Paris Saint Germain is coming to an end. The Uruguayan striker's contract expires in the summer. Cavani is subject to transfer interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea, while Atletico Madrid are also very keen on hiring his services. Now, Cavani's mother has expressed her frustration at Paris Saint Germain. She claims that PSG have denied Cavani a transfer for years.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo says Edinson Cavani has handed in a transfer request. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 20, 2020

Edinson Cavani's mother says PSG have mistreated Cavani

In an interview with AS, Edinson Cavani’s mother Berta Gómez claimed that the striker had been pushing for a move to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid for years. The 32-year old might, however, make his dream move in January or in the summer. Mauro Icardi has replaced him at PSG. The Ligue 1 champions are believed to have rejected three bids from Atletico Madrid for their wantaway striker.

Edinson Cavani transfer: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid interested in bringing the Uruguyan on board

Edinson Cavani has made just nine appearances for PSG this season, accumulating only 330 minutes. Gómez seemed incensed with how the Parisians have treated her son. She added that PSG have mistreated the striker despite Cavani spending 7 years at the club. Cavani has scored 198 goals in 293 appearances in his seven years at the club. It is reported that Chelsea are also in the mix to sign Edinson Cavani in January. PSG are looking for a reported fee of around €20 million to let the striker go in January.

With Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Neymar present at PSG, Cavani has found it difficult to find a spot in the starting XI. Certainly, a player of his stature deserves something better.

