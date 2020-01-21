Bruno Fernandes Transfer: Manchester United's Bizarre Bonuses For Sporting Star Revealed

If all transfer rumours would turn out to be true, Bruno Fernandes should have been a Manchester United player by now and might as well have featured in their last Premier League game against Liverpool. But as transfer rumours go by, Bruno Fernandes is still in Portugal, again donning the Sporting Lisbon jersey, while his ‘dream’ Manchester United kit is far away in England. While some of the blame for the transfer not happening could be put to Sporting Lisbon for trying to cash in as much as they cash-strapped club can, but it is fair to say that they’re not the only ones who are ambitious in negotiations.

Manchester United, Sporting Lisbon yet to agree on a fee on Bruno Fernandes transfer

Manchester United have received a lot of flak for not negotiating a real deal and are known to spend more than required to acquire a particular target. Club captain Harry Maguire (€87 mil), midfielder Fred (€59 mil) and Paul Pogba (€105 mil) are recent examples of the Old Trafford hierarchy breaking the bank to bring a player on board. Vice-chairman Ed Woodward is optimistic on brokering a good deal for Manchester United where Bruno Fernandes is considered, but only optimism cannot get the work done.

The reason #mufc are not increasing their offer for Bruno Fernandes is because the player's agent, Miguel Pinho, has let them know that Sporting would sell for €50m. United are adamant they will not go above #mulive [duncan castles, @TransferPodcast] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 20, 2020

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Manchester United's unrealistic offer that includes a Ballon D'or bonus

According to multiple media reports, Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are apart on Bruno Fernandes’ valuation and the structure of the deal. It is reported that United have made a £34 million bid, with a further £25.5m in add-ons. While that seems to come close Sporting’s £60 million valuation of the player, the add-ons are a total joke and Sporting are unlikely to receive any of them. The £25 million+ add-ons include bonuses for Manchester United winning the Champions League, a competition they are not currently in, and the Premier League, where they are 30 points off Liverpool. Furthermore, the add-ons also include payment if Bruno Fernades ever manages to win the Ballon D’or as a Manchester United player.

Bruno Fernandes transfer intensifies Manchester United's need for a Director of Football

The Old Trafford faithful have time and again voiced their concerned over vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s ability to negotiate a cut-price deal for the club, while the spending since Sir Ale Ferguson’s retirement shows that not many of the transfers have been successful. Many of the supporters have asked the hierarchy to sack Woodward, something which was echoed by former club captain Gary Neville on Sunday. The fans have also demanded a Director of Football to oversee matters related to football, and if there’s any truth in the Bruno Fernandes offer details, then one can understand why.

