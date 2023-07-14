Bruno Fernandes Leaves Declan Rice Dumfounded With His Technique During Practice - WATCH

The pre-season starts for the clubs, as they will be starting to get back from a short break and will be eyeing getting back in shape in order to prepare for the upcoming campaign of the European leagues. The pre-season plays an important part in a player’s season, as this helps the teams and coaches settle up the new squad and work on the weak spots and eye to achieve their goals.

3 things you need to know

Bruno Fernandes is likely to be Manchester United's captain for the next season

Declan Rice is reported to be joining Arsenal for the next season

Joao Cancelo returns to Manchester City after spending 6 months at Bayern Munich but is reported to leave

Star players train together before heading into the pre-season

The English international Declan Rice has been working out in the off-season with elite Portugal football stars including Rafael Leo from AC Milan, Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, and Joao Cancelo. The group of four was recently seen tirelessly practicing for the forthcoming campaign with their respective teams in Portugal. Rice, a fan of the midfielder, was in awe of Fernandes' show of brilliance during one training session. Rice, who is now 24 years old, is about to join Arsenal for a record-breaking cost of £105 million.

After nine years with West Ham United, he guided the team to glory in the European Conference League, which was won by Jarrod Bowen's 90th-minute goal against Fiorentina. His stint at the London club came to a successful conclusion. Rice's commitment to breaking new ground at his possibly new club has attracted attention, stoking Manchester United supporters' suspicions of a potential transfer hijacking.

Rice’s reaction to Bruno Fernandes's volley in the training

Declan Rice, like every other person in the group, was taken surprised by Bruno Fernandes' ability show during the workout session. Fernandes launched a tremendous first-time volley under the Portuguese direct sunlight, but it struck the post, depriving him of a sensational goal. Rice, himself an excellent player, recognised the amount of ability necessary to try such a feat. He laughed and hugged Fernandes, both in astonishment at the midfielder's own abilities. Rice joked to the GK, "Are we just going to go?" in a playful moment.

While West Ham is apparently irritated with Arsenal's delay in finalising Rice's move, the midfielder has chosen to concentrate on his training with his unexpected companions. He recorded their time together on Instagram with six images that received more than three hundred thousand likes. The training sessions were held at The Campus, a premium sports complex in Quinta do Lago, Portugal's Algarve area. The specifics of how this encounter came to be are unknown. Rice's experience with the complex, having visited there six weeks before the Europa Conference League final, influenced his choice to avoid the spotlight and complete his training there.