When Is Lionel Messi Going To Make His Debut For Inter Miami? Here's What You Need To Know

Lionel Messi's much-hyped move to Inter Miami is yet to be pencilled in as the Argentine forward is yet to be officially seen in his new club's jersey. The 36-year-old ended his Paris Saint Germain stint this summer and is about to start his first venture in the United States of America. Messi seemed to have completed a whole new circle with his World Cup triumph but has now taken up another challenge with a move to MLS. His on-field rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo has been the most talked about topic in the football circuit this decade.

When Lionel Messi will be unveiled by Inter Miami? Know all the details

Inter Miami already have announced a grand programme named 'The Unveil' to launch Messi's unveiling ceremony on 16th July PM EST (5:30 AM IST 17th July) at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. As reported by the Athletic, the game is clashing with the CONCACAF Gold Cup final and talks have taken place between both MLS and CONCACAF authorities with a possibility of telecasting the event at the halftime of the summit clash.

Save The Date 📅⚽



Major unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at @DRVPNKStadium!



— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 11, 2023

Messi is expected to make his debut against Mexican side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match on July 21. The Argentine's arrival is touted to be the biggest signing in MLS history and the David Beckham co-owned side will leave no stone unturned to make this event a grand success.

Interested in attending our unveil event at #DRVPNKStadium this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM

A number of people might perform at the event as the likes of Bad Bunny, Shakira, and Maluma have reportedly been approached to set the stage alight on that day.

How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami?

The exact details of Messi's Inter Miami contract haven't been revealed. But as per reports, both Adidas and Apple have been a part of the negotiations. MLS currently has a $ 2.5 billion lucrative telecast deal with Apple for ten years and Messi will likely be offered a part of the revenue generated by the tech giant. Adidas also has a similar kind of arrangement, as it will also share his profit with the 36-year-old football star.

Messi's Inter Miami contract could be one of the huge investments MLS has ever done as his interaction could be a game changer in the US sports circuit.