Lionel Messi takes practice session with Inter Miami; deal yet to be signed - Reports

Lionel Messi is about to start his maiden stint in Major League Soccer. The Argentine will be donning the Inter Miami jersey after he ended his two-year association with Paris Saint-Germain. The player will feature for the first time on US soil and it is anticipated his arrival would make the US soccer scene much bigger. Miami happens to be co-owned by former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham.

3 things you need to know

Messi left PSG on a free transfer to join Inter Miami

The Argentine is expected to be one of the highest-paid players during his time in MLS

The 36-year-old lifted the World Cup in 2022

Lionel Messi attended Inter Miami training: Reports

As per a report in ESPN Argentina, Lionel Messi visited the training ground of Inter Miami and had an interaction with his Miami teammates. The player was earlier pictured reaching Florida and will put the finishing touch to the deal before he is unveiled as an official Miami player.

Also Read: When is Lionel Messi going to make his debut for Inter Miami? Here's what you need to know

He already had his medical according to reports, but the MLS side has released no pictures so far. Messi is expected to make his debut against Mexican side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match on July 21.

Inter Miami planning a grand event to announce the signing of Lionel Messi

The Miami-based club is planning a grand unveiling ceremony and the event could be televised during the halftime of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Miami already announced the event "The Unveil" which has created a massive buzz on social media.

Save The Date 📅⚽



Major unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at @DRVPNKStadium! Tickets will be FREE for Season Ticket Members, while limited tickets may become available for purchase at a later date.



Make sure to stay tuned to our social channels for details… pic.twitter.com/lC5bm9OrfK — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 11, 2023

Also Read: 'Is it me or are his knees deformed?': Fans notice bizarre detail about Lionel Messi

Interested in attending our unveil event at #DRVPNKStadium this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM or becoming a Season Ticket Member? 🎟️ Sign up to find out more information here: https://t.co/8V5CYPWosm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 11, 2023

Several people might perform at the event, as the likes of Bad Bunny, Shakira, and Maluma could be seen during the mega event.