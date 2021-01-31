Bruno Fernandes Promises Not To Rest Until He Helps Manchester United Break THIS Streak

Manchester United, as well as Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, said he would not rest until he helps the club continue its legacy of winning trophies.

Since arriving at Old Trafford Bruno's impact on the team has been immense - scoring 28 goals in 53 appearances. However, the Portuguese midfielder was left frustrated after the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

'I won't rest until...': Bruno Fernandes

"Definitely not the result I wanted to celebrate my first year as a Red, but we'll keep working to improve. It's an absolute honour to play football with the Man Utd badge on my chest. The history of this football club was built over wins, many wins," Fernandes wrote in an Instagram post.

"I came here to help on continuing that legacy, and I won't rest until I do it. I want to thank all the fans for your outstanding support. Hopefully, this was only the first of many years together. Glory glory Man United!" he added.

READ: Vissel Kobe Officially Introduces Newly Signed Brazilian Striker Lincoln

When did Manchester United last win a trophy?

Manchester United's last Premier League win was way back in the 2012/13 season under the supervision of arguably their best ever manager of all time Sir Alex Ferguson. After Ferguson parted ways with the club in 2013, United have won the FA Cup in 2015-16, the Europa League in 2016-17, and the EFL Cup in 2017 respectively.

Manchester United's status in EPL 2020/21

Man United managed to get one point after their stalemate against the 'Gunners' on Saturday night as a result of which they still continue to remain at the second spot in the Premier League points table with 12 wins from 21 matches and 41 points in their tally.

READ: Barcelona Initiate Legal Action Against Spanish Daily For Leaking Messi's Contract Details

The top spot is occupied by United's local rivals Manchester City who have registered 13 wins from 21 games and have 44 points. Even if the Man U do manage their next game and should Man City end up losing their next fixture then both teams will be tied at 44 points each. However, 'The Citizens' enjoy a superior goal difference of 24 as compared to Man United's 10.

The Red Devils will next be seen in action against the 11th-placed Southampton FC at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 'Ninja Goal' Bears Striking Resemblance To Classic 'Impossible Goal'