Barcelona Initiate Legal Action Against Spanish Daily For Leaking Messi's Contract Details

Hours after the sensational report by Spanish publication which revealed the contract details between FC Barcelona and its star player Lionel Messi, the La Liga club has decided to initiate legal action against the report and its publishers. The Spanish daily - El Mundo - had revealed in a report claiming that Messi's most recent contract with Barcelona is worth up to 555 million Euros. Reacting to the report, Barcelona has categorically denied any responsibility for the publication of the document and has also expressed its absolute support for Lionel Messi.

Early on Sunday morning, Spanish daily El Mundo dropped the sensational report of Messi's 4-year contract which included a signing-on bonus of €115,225,000 and a humungous loyalty bonus of €77,929,955. Citing access to the contract signed by the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Spanish daily has claimed that Messi's contract with Barcelona is the most expensive deal ever given to an athlete. Moreover, the Spanish daily also detailed on Messi's crusade in Spain and how he helped Barcelona clinch numerous titles.

Responding to the leak, Barcelona issued a press release on Sunday evening calling the report an attempt to discredit Messi's image and damage his relationship with the club.

"In view of the information published today in the newspaper El Mundo, in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, the club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties," the FCB press release reads.

"FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication," it added.

The report comes in face of Barcelona's troubles as the club tries to battle the COVID-19 pandemic induced debt. Barcelona is being led by a caretaker board after the infamous resignation of President Josep Bartomeu. New presidential elections are scheduled for March 7.

Messi-Barca saga

While Lionel Messi has spent his entire career at Barcelona helping the club lift four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles, scoring a record-breaking 644 goals, the Argentine handed in a formal transfer request in August of 2020 and looked for a way out. However, the club quickly blocked off any potential Messi transfer citing contractual obligations forcing Messi to backtrack and confirm his commitment for the Catalan giants for their 2020-21 campaign.

Since then, transfer rumours revolving around the 33-year-old's new club have started to circulate heavily as the player is in the final six months of his contract with Barcelona. Clubs like Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are expected to lead the signing race for Messi, on a free transfer. Manchester City are also expected to make a move to reunite Messi with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, who is at the helm of the English side. Messi has remained silent and not shared any details about his move over during the Christmas period with a move across to America also looked upon as a great idea for the Argentine.

