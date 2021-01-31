Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 'Ninja Goal' Bears Striking Resemblance To Classic 'Impossible Goal'

It seems that Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is trying to take his athleticism to the next level as he has posted a video of a spectacular goal that he had scored during AC Milan's latest training session.

'Ninja': Zlatan Ibrahimovic

During AC Milan's training session on Sunday, the 39-year-old showed that age is just a number as he left no stone unturned in showing his real potential even though he had only practised the same as a part of the session. However, the training goal went on to show how great a finisher 'Ibra' still is, even from the trickiest of angles.

Zlatan went on to caption the image as 'Ninja' as he had indeed scored an outstanding goal using the Ninja technique with an extremely acrobatic finish.

Even the fans were really impressed with Zlatanera's goal that had an unbelievable amount of athleticism. Here are some of the reactions.

Mamma mia — Albin (@albinasco1) January 31, 2021

Ibraaa🤩🤩 — Zard 🇧🇪🪄( 🦁💙 fan ) (@yung_irv1) January 31, 2021

While the A.C. Milan megastar's training goal indeed had a 'Ninja' effect to it, it supposedly bore a striking resemblance to Johan Cruyff's 'Impossible goal' for FC Barcelona. The three-time Ballon d'Or winner had scored this goal which is famously referred to as the 'Impossible goal' against Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid during a La Liga clash in the 1973-74 season.

Watch the video of the late Barca legend's breath-taking goal here:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in La Liga 2020/21

The veteran striker has scored 12 goals in the 10 appearances that he has made so far for AC Milan. The former Manchester United star has succeeded in finding the back of the net on 14 occasions in 16 games across all competitions in the ongoing season.

