Bruno Fernandes reveals Harry Maguire's reaction after being stripped of Man Utd captaincy

Manchester United have managed to put up stellar displays in their pre-season games so far. They have beaten Leeds United, Lyon and Arsenal in the proceedings as Erik ten Hag will utilise this occasion to set up his combination right for the upcoming season. United finished third behind Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes reveals Harry Maguire chat after being handed over the captaincy

Harry Maguire was removed from the captaincy as Bruno Fernandes has officially been handed the leadership role ahead of this upcoming campaign. The Portuguese midfielder wore the armband for most of the time last season as Maguire mostly spent on the bench.

The defender has fallen in the pecking order as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are likely to be the preferred choice for the manager.

Bruno said Maguire congratulated him and he was happy for him.

"He gave me congratulations and he said he is really happy for me.

"I understand his position is not the best at the moment. It has to be difficult for him but he came and said congratulations to me and I am happy about that because we have always had a good relationship.

"Everyone already knew about the situation with H [Maguire] but no one knew who would be the next captain. So [Ten Hag broke the news] in a team meeting with everyone together because it’s something we have to do more often, to keep the things inside and give the compliments inside to ourselves."

Will Harry Maguire play at Manchester United next season?

Maguire's position under Ten Hag remains a mystery as the defender could face a similar fate this time. West Ham United have reportedly explored an opportunity to sign the player but there hasn't been any concrete interest. for the player. United are likely to entertain offers for the player if they receive a suitable bid.

Maguire will also be adamant to prove his credentials as his place in the England football team will also be in jeopardy if he continues to be on the sidelines. It remains to be seen how his story unfolds.