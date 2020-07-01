Bruno Fernandes Trolled For drinking Milk After Being Subbed Off Against Brighton: WATCH

A number of Man United fans were baffled when they spotted Bruno Fernandes with a bottle of milk during the Red Devils' 3-0 win against Brighton on Tuesday night. Bruno Fernandes was at the heart of everything for Man United vs Brighton as he scored twice to keep Ole Gunnar Solskajer's side in the hunt for a top-four berth. When the Portuguese star was subbed off, Fernandes surprised fans with his choice of beverage with many believing that milk is the secret behind the midfielder's stellar performances.

Bruno Fernandes stats: Bruno Fernandes Manchester United performance vs Brighton

Man United cruised to a 3-0 win against Brighton at The Amex on Tuesday night. Bruno Fernandes was instrumental for the visitors as he scored two goals while Mason Greenwood added another. The win put Manchester United within two points of Frank Lampard's Chelsea, who are in fourth place with a game in hand.

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United carer: Bruno Fernandes milk choice baffles fans

Having dominated the game against Brighton for close to an hour, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer subbed off Bruno Fernandes in the 64th minute. However, the midfield maestro appeared to swap a normal sports drink for a bottle of milk instead. Fans on social media were left stunned with the Bruno Fernandes milk drinking and joked whether the protein-rich drink is the secret behind his sensational performances on the pitch.

Despite Man United stretching their unbeaten run to 15 games across all competitions, the Bruno Fernandes milk story was the talk of the town on social media. On Twitter, one fan wrote 'Clearly Bruno is a sociopath for drinking milk, but an impactful midfielder'. Another Man United fan was not too impressed with the Bruno Fernandes milk story as he wrote 'Bruno drinking milk after being subbed off, that's the most disgusting thing I've ever seen'.

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United career: Bruno Fernandes stats

Earlier this year, in January, the Red Devils reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for the Bruno Fernandes transfer fee reported to be in the region of £68m. The Bruno Fernandes stats at Man United make for impressive reading as the midfielder has hit the ground running in Man United colours. The 25-year-old has scored six goals and notched up four assists across all competitions for Man United since his move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Image Credits - Bruno Fernandes Instagram