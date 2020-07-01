Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Merchandise Sold Out Within Hours After Launch, Fans Demand More

I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan Athletic Club recently announced that it was collaborating with Amazon India to sell club-specific merchandise. The sale was slated to be done online keeping in view the disastrous impact of COVID-19 pandemic in India. The merchandise that was slated for June 30, was sold out within hours.

Mohun Bagan Amazon collaboration for merchandise sale

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club had collaborated with Amazon India to commemorate their I-League triumph in the 2019-20 season. Mohun Bagan Athletic Club, in an earlier statement, had revealed that products such as its Championship T-Shirt and a coffee mug would be up for sale, for ₹600 and ₹200 respectively. However, the I-League champions had asserted that they were going with limited size options for T-shirts, while also stating that more size options would be available in the coming days.

Mohun Bagan Amazon: Mohun Bagan Athletic Club's merchandise sold out

Due to unprecedented demand, it is showing sold out, however, following is the link. Things will be available soon.



Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Official Championship Coffee Mug, White https://t.co/5CaBY1ylat #Amazon — The Mariners' (@MohunBaganFans) June 30, 2020

With the announcement on June 30, the entire merchandise of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club was sold out within hours. According to one such report, the club's jersey was the best seller on Amazon among men's jersey sales. The Amazon website now suggests the unavailability of the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club's merchandise products. Despite the shortfall, the demand does not seem to decline, with fans demanding more availability of the products.

Fans demand more Mohun Bagan Athletic club merchandise products

The first batch of @Mohun_Bagan official t-shirts is already sold out on @amazonIN within a day and it's the number one bestseller among men's football jerseys. #indianfootball pic.twitter.com/5lrI6Za6YT — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) July 1, 2020

How amazon will supply that huge demand let's see — MAD;';'●♤MARINER💚❤ (@bihariMARINERS) June 30, 2020

Awesome best thing happen in the day , this shows professionalism n 100 years ahead of the rest . BTW, don’t see the scarf or mug ? Any clue? — Kingshuk (@aahoto) June 30, 2020

It is currently not available.When was yeaterday, only Large size was at disposal.I hope all sizes are to be made available soon.Decent initiative from the club to get Championship Marchendise to fans — Sayantan Nandi (@SayantanNandi) July 1, 2020

@RP_SanjivGoenka should note.

He might dampen this passion if he plays with emotion of Mohunbagan supporters by altering logo/jersey etc. That will defeat the very purpose of this collaboration. — Raja (@Santanus2015) July 1, 2020

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club clinch I-League title in final season

On March 10, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club sealed the I-League title after defeating Aizawl FC 1-0 at Kalyani Stadium. This was their second I-League title overall, as well as the fifth national league crown. Papa Diawara scored the only goal of the game in the 80th minute, although both the teams saw multiple efforts at goal.

This was Mohun Bagan Athletic Club's final season in the I-League and they finished off in style. The club has merged with Indian Super League (ISL) giants ATK and will ply their trade in the seasoned-competition from next season. Mohun Bagan won the title with four games in hand, equaling the earlier record set by Dempo in the 2009-10 season.

