Chelsea Unveil New Home Kit Inspired By Traditional Craft Of London Tailoring, Fans React

With just seven games left to be played before the Premier League season draws to a close, clubs have begun launching their new kits for the upcoming season. Taking a cue from the same, Premier League heavyweights Chelsea have launched their kits for the 2020-21 season, with Nike as the official Chelsea sponsor and the kit being designed from the inspiration of London's historical links with tailoring.

Chelsea Nike Home kit for next season launched

Chelsea's new kit draws inspiration from London's long association with master tailors, coupled with their exquisite craftsmanship. Nike, the Chelsea sponsor, has claimed that the new home kit ventures into the realm of statement shirting. The traditional blue of the Chelsea Nike home kit is elevated by a subtle herringbone knit, which is followed by bespoke flourishes.

Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 home kit, and shirt partner @ThreeUK! The herringbone-knit pattern is inspired by the traditional craft of London tailoring.



Available 09.07.20 #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/sFGBmjcbJP — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2020

The new Chelsea kit comprises of a blue jersey, blue shorts as well as white socks. The herringbone pattern covers both the jersey and the shorts. The new Chelsea kit is further decorated with a deep, dark blue collar and a trim on the sleeves. The trim will be monogrammed with the club's acronym, 'CFC.'

Players speak on the Chelsea Nike Home kit

Chelsea players seem to be loving the new design with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Fran Kirby expressing their views on the same. Abraham asserted that the new Chelsea Nike home kit appears 'smart', and 'very Chelsea.' He stated that the kit tells the story behind its design and its little touches resemble a good suit.

Chelsea's women's team striker Fran Kirby also spoke on the new Chelsea kit. The English forward asserted that she is excited to don the new kit. The Blues have emerged victorious in the women's league this season and Kirby was eager to step onto the field donning the new kit as the champions next season.

Fans react to Chelsea home kit 2020-21

Pulisic sold it for me😍😂😝 — Snigdha Malhotra💙💚 (@itsSniggy) July 1, 2020

I was first against the logo, but now it actually looks good — Ulises Di Quiroz 🇮🇹 (@Mark_of_Uli22) July 1, 2020

This is deadddddd — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓴𝓮𝓻 (@AlexBarkerG) July 1, 2020

Things you love to see 🙏🔥🔥 — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) July 1, 2020

Will look good on Havertz imo — EMPTY EPL stadiums (@maxisarp1) July 1, 2020

Blues to don new Chelsea kit on Wednesday

Frank Lampard's Chelsea, who occupy the fourth spot in the Premier League, will face David Moyes' West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST). The Blues will don the new Chelsea kit for the first time against the Hammers.

Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter handle