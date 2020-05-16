BSN Vs JNB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Schedule, Top Picks, K League 1 Live Game Info

Quick links:
Busan I'Park will host Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on Saturday, May 16 in the Korean League 1 (K League 1). The home team are entering the contest off a 2-0 loss to Pohang Steelers on the opening day of the new season. Meanwhile, Jeonbuk started their season with a 1-0 win over Suwon Bluewings. Keep reading for the BSN vs JNB Dream11 team prediction, top picks and more details.
🇰🇷 @kleague 1 Preview: @BusaniparkFC 🆚 @Jeonbuk_hyundai— K League United (@KLeagueUnited) May 14, 2020
🧐 After a rough return against Pohang, can Busan pick up points against the champions on Saturday? @TJMarcantonio previews the encounter.#KLeague | #K리그 | #BUSvJEOhttps://t.co/nDfhdFxX89
Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Has Political Skills To Lead ICC: David Gower
Venue: Busan Gudeok Stadium, Busan, South Korea
Date: Saturday, May 16, 2020
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Last season, Busan finished second in K League 2 before going on to earn promotion via qualification. Busan faced local rivals Gyeongnam FC in a two-legged final for promotion to K League 1. After a goalless first leg at Gudeok Stadium, Busan won the away fixture 2-0 to secure their return to the top division for the first time since 2015. Their start has been so far underwhelming as they were easily brushed aside by Pohang.
Jeonbuk entered the season as the defending champions. They won the league last season on goal difference after finishing on 79 points with second-placed Ulsan Hyundai. Ricardo Lopes was one of their star players with 11 goals and 7 assists last season. Dong-Gook Lee scored for the defending champs last week during their 1-0 win over Suwon.
Also Read | ON THIS DAY: Beckham Reveals Decision To Retire At End Of 2012-13 Season
Kim Ho-Jun (GK), Kim Moon-Hwan, Kang Min-Soo, Dostonbek Tursunov, Yun Suk-Young; Kim Jin-Gyu, Park Jong-Woo, Romulo, Lee Dong-Jun, Vintecinco Gustavo, Lee Sang-Jun
Song Bum-Keon (GK), Kim Jin-Su, Choi Bo-Kyung, Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee-Young, Kim Bo-Kyung, Son Jun-Ho, Lee Seung-Ki, Murilo, Lee Dong-Gook, Han Kyu-Won
Also Read | MLS Announces Partnership With Youth Soccer Association
Busan: Kang Min-Soo, Romulo
Jeonbuk: Kim Bo-Kyung, Han Kyu-Won
Also Read | Eibar Train As Unnamed Player Forced Into Isolation After Positive Test
Goalkeeper: S Beom-Keun
Defenders: C Bo-Kyeong, H Jeong-Ho, D Tursunov, K Min-Soo
Midfielders: Romulo, K Bo-Kyung (vice-captain), S Jun-Ho, Kim Jin-Gyu
Attackers: L Dong-Gook (captain), L Dong-Jun, V Gustavo
According to our BSN vs JNB Dream11 prediction, Jeonbuk are favourites to win win the game.