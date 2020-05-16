BSN Vs JNB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Schedule, Top Picks, K League 1 Live Game Info

Busan I'Park will host Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on Saturday, May 16 in the Korean League 1 (K League 1). The home team are entering the contest off a 2-0 loss to Pohang Steelers on the opening day of the new season. Meanwhile, Jeonbuk started their season with a 1-0 win over Suwon Bluewings. Keep reading for the BSN vs JNB Dream11 team prediction, top picks and more details.

BSN vs JNB Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Busan Gudeok Stadium, Busan, South Korea

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM IST

BSN vs JNB Dream11 team: BSN vs JNB Dream11 team preview

Last season, Busan finished second in K League 2 before going on to earn promotion via qualification. Busan faced local rivals Gyeongnam FC in a two-legged final for promotion to K League 1. After a goalless first leg at Gudeok Stadium, Busan won the away fixture 2-0 to secure their return to the top division for the first time since 2015. Their start has been so far underwhelming as they were easily brushed aside by Pohang.

Jeonbuk entered the season as the defending champions. They won the league last season on goal difference after finishing on 79 points with second-placed Ulsan Hyundai. Ricardo Lopes was one of their star players with 11 goals and 7 assists last season. Dong-Gook Lee scored for the defending champs last week during their 1-0 win over Suwon.

BSN vs JNB Dream11 predicted line-ups

Busan

Kim Ho-Jun (GK), Kim Moon-Hwan, Kang Min-Soo, Dostonbek Tursunov, Yun Suk-Young; Kim Jin-Gyu, Park Jong-Woo, Romulo, Lee Dong-Jun, Vintecinco Gustavo, Lee Sang-Jun

Jeonbuk

Song Bum-Keon (GK), Kim Jin-Su, Choi Bo-Kyung, Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee-Young, Kim Bo-Kyung, Son Jun-Ho, Lee Seung-Ki, Murilo, Lee Dong-Gook, Han Kyu-Won

BSN vs JNB Dream11 top picks

Busan: Kang Min-Soo, Romulo

Jeonbuk: Kim Bo-Kyung, Han Kyu-Won

BSN vs JNB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: S Beom-Keun

Defenders: C Bo-Kyeong, H Jeong-Ho, D Tursunov, K Min-Soo

Midfielders: Romulo, K Bo-Kyung (vice-captain), S Jun-Ho, Kim Jin-Gyu

Attackers: L Dong-Gook (captain), L Dong-Jun, V Gustavo

BSN vs JNB Dream11 prediction

According to our BSN vs JNB Dream11 prediction, Jeonbuk are favourites to win win the game.

Note: The BSN vs JNB Dream11 prediction is made from our own analysis and does not guarantee a positive outcome in your game.