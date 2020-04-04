BTE Vs RKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

BATE Borisov will host Rukh Brest on Saturday, April 4 in the Belarusian Premier League. BATE Borisov have so far had a dismal start to the season after failing to pick up a win in their opening two fixtures. Meanwhile, their opponents, Rukh have one win and a loss from their two games. Keep reading for the BTE vs RKH Dream11 team prediction, match schedule and top picks.

BTE vs RKH Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Borisov Arena

Date: April 4, 2020

Time: 8:00 PM IST

BTE vs RKH Dream11 team preview

BATE Borisov will be looking for an upturn of form when they host Rukh Brest. Last week, they lost 2-1 to Slavia Mozyr. Willumsson opened the scoring for Borisov in that fixture. However, a brace from Nikita Melnikov meant Borisov are still left hunting for their first win this season.

Rukh Brest are currently ninth in the table after two Matchdays. While it is early to predict what lies ahead for Rukh, they did manage to stun Belarus heavyweights Dinamo Minsk on opening day. Oleksiy scored the only goal as Rukh Brest took home a slender 1-0 win. Last week, they lost 1-0 to Energetik-BGU.

BTE vs RKH Dream11 predicted line-up

Bate Borisov

Anton Chichkan (GK), Dzmitry Baha, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Dmitriy Bessmertny, Stanislav Dragun, Egor Filipenko, Bojan Nastic, Willum Willumsson, Makasim Skavysh, Ihar Stasevich, Zakhar Volkov

Rukh Brest

Aleksandr Nechaev (GK), Vital Hayduchyk, William, Oleksandr Mihunov, Oleksiy Kovtun, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Chidi Osuchukwu, Denis Grechikho, Artem Kontsevoy, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Petrenko

BTE vs RKH Dream11 top picks

BATE Borisov: Willum Willumsson, Igor Stasevich

Rukh Brest: Artem Kontsevoy, Oleksiy Kovtun

BTE vs RKH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Aleksandr Nechaev

Defenders: Bojan Nastic, Egor Filipenko, Vital Hayduchyk, Yevgeniy Berezkin

Midfielders: Willum Willumsson (C), Stanislav Dragun, Denis Grechikho, Chidi Osuchukwu

Attackers: Igor Stasevich (VC), Artem Kontsevoy

BTE vs RKH Dream11 prediction

According to our BTE vs RKH Dream11 prediction, BATE Borisov should be favourite to win the tie.

Note: The BTE vs RKH Dream11 prediction is made from our own analysis and do not guarantee a positive outcome in your game.