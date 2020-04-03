Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba Lead Fight Against Testing For Coronavirus Vaccines In Africa

Football greats Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba have led the fight for the precarious coronavirus Africa situation slamming two French professors for their remarks. The professors indicated plans to test for coronavirus vaccines in Africa which sparked rage among Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba. The two former footballers responded by condemning any kind of tests in the African continent, labeling the conversation 'humiliating'.

Coronavirus Africa: Professors make offensive statements

On Thursday, medical publication INSERM's head Camille Locht and an intensive care service officer Jean-Paul Mira were being interviewed on a TV show in France. The duo suggested that the trial ground for coronavirus vaccines must be conducted in Africa. Here is the latest development on the coronavirus Africa update as discussed by the two professors:

Two French doctors suggest on live TV to carry on experiments for Covid-19 vaccine in Africa



• Eto’o: You sons of b*tches

• Drogba: Africa isn’t a testing lab

• Demba Ba: Welcome to the West, where white people believe themselves to be so superiorpic.twitter.com/mp4wiFVfXg — Mehmet Solmaz (@MhmtSlmz) April 3, 2020

Coronavirus Africa: Eto'o hammers professors

The decision to use Africa as a ground for testing vaccines was not taken kindly by most people in the continent. Former Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto'o was extremely angry with the two doctors and stated that Africans are not 'guinea pigs' used for experimentation. Eto'o also took to Instagram to express his rage and explained that situation around the coronavirus Africa outbreak.

Coronavirus Africa: Drogba joins Eto'o in the fight against coronavirus testing in Africa

Former Ivory Coast superstar Didier Drogba urged African leaders to protect their citizens amidst the coronavirus Africa crisis. The 42-year-old ex-Chelsea star backed fellow African Eto'o and termed the professors 'racist' and accused them of using Africa as a 'testing lab'. Drogba sent out a tweet on Twitter to vent out his frustration:

It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this.

Africa isn’t a testing lab.

I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words.



Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/41GIpXaIYv — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus Africa: Demba Ba takes offense to coronavirus testing in Africa

Another former Chelsea star, Demba Ba was deeply offended by the comments made by the French professors. The former Senegalese striker joined Drogba and Eto'o by claiming the people in the West believe they are superior to racism. Here is the Demba Ba tweet taking a swipe at the professors amid the coronavirus crisis:

Bienvenue en occident , la où le blanc se croit tellement supérieur que racisme et débilité deviennent banalité. TIME TO RISE ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/R08R7K9QAw — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus Africa: Coronavirus lockdown

Most countries across the world have been put under a coronavirus lockdown amid the spread of the deadly bug. The coronavirus crisis has already caused over 55,000 deaths and over 1 million cases have been recorded. Governments have been imposing strict coronavirus lockdown rules to prevent the spread of the plague.

