Robert Lewandowski Leaves Jupp Heynckes In Awe, Breaks His Bundesliga Record

Robert Lewandowski surpassed Jupp Heynckes's goal scoring record in German Bundesliga after Bayern Munich's 3-1 win over SC Freiburg. Lewandowski scored his 221st goal to move past Heynckes' tally of 220 goals. The Bayern Munich's striker is now the third all-time highest goalscorer in the German top-flight, only behind Klaus Fischer (268) and Gerd Muller (365). Speaking about Lewandowski’s new achievement, Heynckes had nothing but good things to talk about the Polish striker. Jupp Heynckes stated to German media:

"What impresses me about Robert Lewandowski is his professionalism, ambition, passion, bite and fitness. He is an absolute world-class player, especially this season. It was a privilege for me to have worked with him. He deserved to outperform me in the eternal list of goalscorers. "

Robert Lewandowski is now the third-highest goalscorer in Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski scored 221 goals in 306 games while playing for both, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Jupp Heynckes took 369 games to score 220 goals while playing for Hannover 96 and Borussia Monchengladbach. Gerd Muller netted 365 goals in 427 games while Klaus Fischer reached his 268 goal-mark in 535 games. Robert Lewandowski is leading from the front and is on a tremendous form this season. The 31-year-old is currently the top goal-scorer in the Bundesliga 2019-20 season with 19 goals so far. Robert Lewandowski has scored 30 goals in all competitions.

💬 #Flick: "@lewy_official will undergo groin surgery straight after Saturday's game. We don't want to waste any time. We'll have to see how the recovery process goes."#FCBWOB pic.twitter.com/f3Ss8PBkup — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 20, 2019

Robert Lewandowski looks fit, firing and will look to cross Muller to become the leading goalscorer. Bayern Munich are currently in the third spot on the points table and are trailing by four points to table-toppers RB Leipzig. Bayern Munich are matched against Chelsea in Champions League 2019-20 round of 16. Bayern Munich will next face Mainz on December 21, 2019, in their next Bundesliga 2019-20 clash.

