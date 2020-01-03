Robert Lewandowski And Timo Werner Have Set The Bundesliga On Fire This Season

Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner are giving each other a run for their money this season. Both the strikers are in the form of their lives. The Bayern Munich striker has already found the net 19 times this season (in just 17 Bundesliga games). Werner has scored 18 times in the season so far. It is the first time in the German top-tier league's history that two players have banked at least 18 goals after 16 Matchdays. Apart from his spectacular form in Bundesliga, Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in five Champions League games and two in DFB Cup.

Werner asked 🗣️

Lewandowski answered 📢 pic.twitter.com/EIFCaudArg — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 18, 2019

Read More | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Takes A Dig At A Manchester United Fan Who Tried To Troll Him

Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner's form this season is unmatchable

Not only that, the Polish-captain became the first player in Bundesliga's history to reach double figures in just six games in a campaign. Lewandowski scored in each of the first 11 games of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. He is the only player to ever do that. The Bayern Munich striker did all this while suffering from a groin injury which required an urgent operation. As for Werner, the 23-year-old has also shaken the league with his incredible streak.

Is @lewy_official the best striker in the world right now?



Our GAT Analysis states its case 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/lU9mtm6Ah5 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 18, 2019

Read More | Manchester United's List Of Injuries Before Their FA Cup Clash Against Wolves

"I'm relatively certain that Timo will take a few more steps and become even more dangerous," said RB Leipzig's coach Julian Nagelsmann while talking about the striker. Robert Lewandowski is currently scoring a goal in every 79 minutes while Timo Werner has a minute to goal ratio of 79.1. Werner is involved in a goal in every 59.4 minutes to Lewandowski's 75. RB Leipzig are currently on the top spot of the points table with 11 wins and 37 points to their name while Bayern Munich are currently on the third spot of the table with 33 points.

Read More | Pep Guardiola Claims That Sergio Aguero Is 'irreplaceable' In Manchester City

Read More | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has The Lowest Win Percentage In Manchester United's History