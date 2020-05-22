Bundesliga Fixtures For Matchday 27, League Table, Bundesliga Live Streaming In India

Following a 61-day football hiatus, the Bundesliga finally resumed its 2019-20 season on May 16. The upcoming round of Bundesliga fixtures over the weekend provides a number of intriguing matches which could potentially shift the balance of power at the top of the Bundesliga table. Here are the details for Matchday 27 of the Bundesliga fixtures along with details regarding Bundesliga live streaming in India.

Bundesliga live: Bundesliga fixtures for Matchday 27

The first of the nine Bundesliga fixtures for Matchday 27 will take place at the Olympiastadion as Hertha Berlin face local rivals Union Berlin on Friday, 8:30 pm local time (Saturday, 12 am IST). On Saturday, May 23, third-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach will host fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen with just two points separating the two teams as the race for the top four intensifies. The game will be held at Borussia Park on Saturday 3:30 pm local time (Saturday 7 pm IST).

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund will face VFL Wolfsburg at the same time at the Volkswagen Arena, Saturday 3:30 pm local time (Saturday 7 pm IST). Table-toppers Bayern Munich will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Saturday with kick-off at 6:30 pm local time (Saturday, 10 pm IST). On Sunday, fourth-placed RB Leipzig will travel to the Opel Arena to face FC Mainz with the game scheduled for a 3:30 pm start (Sunday 7 pm IST).

Bundesliga live: Bundesliga table

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich registered their 18th win of the season after a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin last Sunday. The Bavarian giants hold a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund. Lucien Favre's Dortmund romped to a 4-0 win against derby rivals Schalke in their last game and will hope to close the four-point gap over the weekend, hoping for a Bayern slip up. Bayer Leverkusen continue to maintain their challenge to secure a Champions League berth after a 4-1 win against struggling Werder Bremen, closing the gap to just one point from the top four.

Leverkusen close the gap to the top four 📊



Bremen, meanwhile, are running out of games to save themselves ❗#SVWB04 1-4 pic.twitter.com/zmf1krn2m7 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 18, 2020

Bundesliga live streaming in India

A number of fans posed questions of 'how to watch the Bundesliga live games in India?'. The Bundesliga live streaming in India can be viewed on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. On these two platforms, fans in India can watch all the nine Bundesliga fixtures with the Bundesliga being the only one of Europe's top five leagues featuring live action this month.

