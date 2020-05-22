Gareth Bale Rebuffed By MLS Club Due To His €725,000-a-week Wage Demands: Report

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale was reportedly rejected by a Major League Soccer (MLS) club due to his hefty wage demands. A number of top clubs are keeping a close eye on the Gareth Bale transfer stance but the Welshman's wage demands remain a stumbling block, halting any further negotiations. Recent reports claim that an MLS side has rebuffed an opportunity to bring the Real Madrid star to the United States due to his staggering €725,000-a-week ($790,000-a-week) wage request.

MLS club reject Gareth Bale transfer

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid contract expires in the summer of 2022 but the winger has fallen out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane over the past few seasons. The 30-year-old Gareth Bale has fallen further down the pecking order at the Bernabeu and it appears there is no way to mend the relationship between him and the manager. Real Madrid are reportedly eager to offload the winger who has won four Champions League titles at the club, in order to make room for new arrivals. In a report published by The Athletic, an unnamed MLS side rejected a Gareth Bale transfer due to his soaring wage demands.

Gareth Bale was offered to (at least) one MLS club, but the chance was swiftly turned down.



The coronavirus crisis and his huge wage are factors likely to hinder his move this summer.



(📝 The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/5H4eAeWkxq — Jollof Sports (@JollofSports) May 19, 2020

The Athletic claimed that an Eastern Conference team in the MLS had approached Los Blancos to prise Gareth Bale away from the Spanish capital over the summer. However, the Welsh winger made a €725,000-a-week ($790,000-a-week) wage demand for a move to the MLS and the club quickly pulled the plug on the deal. The report also suggested that the coronavirus crisis has had an impact on the transfer market which might have forced the anonymous MLS side to reject Bale's high wage demands. However, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett spoke to ESPN and rubbished the rumours that linked his client to the MLS by stating, 'there was no offer at all'.

Gareth Bale transfer news: Newcastle United eyeing Welshman

According to reports from The Mirror, Premier League side Newcastle United have been linked with a move to secure the services of Gareth Bale over the summer. Most recently, Brazilian World Cup winner Rivaldo explained how the incoming Newcastle United owners will be able to match Bale's wage demands giving the Welshman an opportunity regain his 'superstar' status at St James' Park. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is reportedly within touching distance of completing the Newcastle United takeover and has been tipped to make a splash in the summer to purchase a few big-name stars.

